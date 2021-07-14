HandsFree Health Offers Health Plans A Private Virtual Assistant Alternative

"As former President of US Healthcare and Aetna Health, I know the importance of privacy when dealing with patients' personal information. Unlike most other virtual assistants, we built a proprietary virtual health assistant to, among other things, keep users health information private," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health. "Generally, consumer virtual assistants have been designed for entertainment, in direct contrast to how healthcare is handled, and we put privacy first."

Health plans and Medicare Advantage plans looking to utilize the rapidly growing virtual assistant market to enhance their customer experience now have the option of choosing a platform built around privacy and designed by former health insurance executives. This unique solution offers users all the entertainment and convenient functionality of a typical virtual assistant but with the added benefit of specialty healthcare features designed to keep users compliant, informed, and engaged with their health.

"Our leadership team has an extensive history with our nation's leading health plans and our unique relationships help deliver content and data that is vital to healthcare, including our health database and insurance benefits connections," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "We use patent pending privacy features that keep every family member's health information private, even within their own home. Our platform does not record users or listen in on private conversations."

HandsFree Health's Virtual Assistant Privacy Highlights:

HandsFree Health's platform has been designed to conform with HIPAA.

Layered privacy features including cloud-based security

Device level privacy measures like voice recognition, PIN codes and colored reminder lights enhance users' protection, even within their own household.

Patent-pending technology to support patient privacy. The platform leverages Microsoft technologies to provide a completely integrated and secure approach to healthcare.

Closed platform, not open to external developers of third-party skills.

HandsFree Health's Features for Health Plan Members:

Provides answers to common plan questions like deductible amount, copays, and out of pocket maximums.

Access to customized information for health plan members based on their health history.

Ability to call doctor's offices directly through WellBe virtual health assistant.

Reminders to schedule medical appointments including preventive care appointments, COVID-19 vaccine, and flu shots.

Medication and prescription refill reminders.

Ask questions and hear health answers immediately.

Ability to upload health readings from hundreds of connected medical devices.

Integrates with connected home devices to help control the home environment using voice commands.

Tracks blood pressure, glucose, weight, and provides reminders for medications, appointments, daily activities, and much more.

Benefits for Health Plans:

Connections to most major medical health plans

Combats medication non-adherence by providing medication reminders and prescription refill alerts, lowering healthcare costs for members with chronic diseases

Accessible through a white-labeled commercial app specifically designed for health plans

HandsFree Health can influence a significant number of the measurements that determine Medicare Star ranking.

Supports the "underserved population" who have impaired vision or other disabilities and cannot navigate computers and tablets.

Member Service Center savings

Available 24/7/365

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba.com, DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com.

