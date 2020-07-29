HandsFree Health Signs Agreement With Walmart

"Americans are utilizing technology for better health management in their homes and the ability to set up a health device from a different location is further enhancing this utilization," said Mike Cardillo, Co-Founder and President, HandsFree Health. "Walmart continues to strengthen its initiatives to make healthcare accessible to everyone."

The COVID health crisis has shifted how consumers view and access healthcare. More than 70% of individuals believe the pandemic has impacted their healthcare.[1] There are many functions of healthcare that can be shifted to the home setting with digital technologies, including voice. Voice technology is an innovative and easy-to-use technology to help promote better health outcomes and support caregivers.

HandsFree Health's WellBe provides consumers with health assistance at home. Health features include reminders to take prescriptions, reminders for medical appointments, integrated health trackers, caregiver notifications, preventive and condition-specific health information, and help identifying local providers. WellBe's patent-pending technologies enable remote setup from anywhere in the U.S., anytime and provide a personalized and secure environment for each household member.

"Over the past few months, we have seen rapid adoption of health technology by consumers as the home is becoming the digital front door to healthcare," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "WellBe provides daily wellness support through the use of voice technology, while keeping consumers' medical information secure and private."

HandsFree Health was recently featured at VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. HandsFree Health's Co-Founder was also named a PM360 ELITE winner (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs), as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health's Co-Founder with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

To learn more about HandsFree Health™ consumer solutions click here. For our business solutions click here.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

[1] Alliance of Community Health Plans Survey, May 2020

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

http://www.handsfreehealth.com

