HandsFree Health Supports A Smart Home To Help Americans Age-In-Place

"Seniors are smart consumers looking for innovative products to help support a healthy lifestyle and keep them in their homes," said Mike Cardillo, Co-Founder and President, HandsFree Health. "We developed HandsFree Health's WellBe® so that individuals, especially seniors, can remain at home, remain independent and make health a priority."

The HandsFree Health team saw that the burden is especially heavy for caregivers who are juggling their own wellness on top of someone else's, an increasingly common reality as many Americans rely on loved ones to help remain at home. According to a recent AARP survey of adults,76% of Americans age 50 and older say they prefer to remain in their current residence and 77% would like to live in their community as long as possible.[2]

"We spotted a patient-related need and found that American adults are overwhelmed by health management and often overlooked by health management tools," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "Our entire focus is developing tools that are affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use to help Americans manage their health and wellness better to stay independent in their home environment."

HandsFree Health's WellBe, is a secure, HIPAA compliant in-home voice-activated device that speaks when spoken to. Among its many features, WellBe can be programmed to remind you or your loved ones to take medicine, to make or keep appointments, order refills, and to require verbal confirmation that it's been done.

Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser recently awarded HandsFree Health with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.

