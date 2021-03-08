HandsFree Health's Platform Now Integrates With Smart Home And Smart Medical Devices For More Accessible Healthcare

Bluetooth-enabled smart medical devices including blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, and smart scales can now upload vital information into the secure HandsFree Health platform instantly. Users can then track trends through voice recall or in the WellBe Virtual Assistant and HFH Go apps. The expanded ecosystem will include popular medical devices from top manufacturers like iHealth®, Accu-Chek®, Strava®, Omron®, Dexcom®, Withings® and more.

"WellBe is the perfect virtual assistant to help users manage readings from smart medical devices like blood pressure cuffs and glucometers because it meets HIPAA compliance standards to protect sensitive health information," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "With these new integrations, HandsFree Health helps users better manage their health by pulling information from home health devices into one easy-to-use platform controlled by their voice."

HandsFree Health makes it easier to manage your home as well as your health. The expanded integrations also include smart home devices such as outlets, lights, small appliances, and door locks. Offering users, their family, and care team unmatched access to key aspects of the home. Integrations include industry leading brands like Tp-link™, Schlage®, Lutron®, Kasa Home™, HomeLink®, Genie®, Ecobee®, Wink®, Logitech®, iRobot® and more.

"We want to create an environment that is not only convenient but also safe, allowing family and caretakers to turn off an appliance, close a garage, or even unlock doors for first responders in the event of an emergency," said Kelly Johnston, EVP, HandsFree Health.

HandsFree Health will be releasing their new integrations along with future integration through OTA (over the air) updates allowing new and current customers to access the technology. Expansions are planned to begin rolling out in the 2nd Quarter of 2021 with additional integration to follow.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE HandsFree Health

