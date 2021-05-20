HandsFree Health's Voice Assistant Reaches Millions Of Dr. Leonard's Health And Wellness Focused Customers

"Dr. Leonard's offers quality health and wellness products at affordable prices backed by a testing system that helps ensure that the WellBe will be a good fit for seniors' homes," said Dennis Boone, CMO at HandsFree Health. "Consumers looking to easily manage their medications, health, and entertainment, now have one easy-to-use smart speaker backed by HandsFree Health's HIPAA-compliant platform for securing protected health information."

Unique in the smart home category, WellBe can be managed remotely and is centered around home health needs.

HandsFree Health's WellBe Smart Speaker addresses seniors' health and wellness needs with advanced AI technology that helps to proactively provide them with the health information they need, when they need it, through a virtual health assistant. Unique in the smart home category, WellBe can be managed remotely by a loved one and is centered around home health needs with connections to leading health devices.

"Our voice technology platform can address challenges with medication compliance amongst seniors by providing an easy-to-use device that proactively reminds patients of dosage and timing, with an option to share compliance status with caregivers," said Mike Cardillo, CEO at HandsFree Health. "The HandsFree Health technology platform offers a high level of engagement to patients and their caregivers that can help boost medication adherence rates and have a positive impact on a senior's health."

HandsFree Health's Platform includes:

Security with a HIPAA-compliant system to help protect health information

Authoritative health answers from one of the world's largest most trusted health databases, on topics from symptoms to treatment options

Convenient virtual health assistant that works with verbal commands

AI technology with proactive alerts that "speak up" with notifications

Ability to order refills from a pharmacy

Caregiver text-based notifications for missed medications or doctor appointments

Ability to connect with a caregiver through a voice command

Optional emergency medical service and connected PERS Smartwatch

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba.com, DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

www.handsfreehealth.com

