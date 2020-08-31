HandsFree Health's WellBe Virtual Assistant Available On Newegg.com's Tech-Focused Retail Platform

"Demand for home technology solutions for healthcare is increasing as consumers are spending more time in their homes," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "HandsFree Health is expanding our presence on the nation's leading e-commerce sites, first with Walmart, now Newegg, and with more major e-retailers to come this year, meeting consumer demand to order and ship our voice technology solution direct to homes."

The WellBe voice assistant combines Microsoft's artificial intelligence technology for enhanced usability with HandsFree Health's HIPAA compliant platform for security and privacy. Its patent-pending technologies also enable remote setup from anywhere in the U.S., anytime and provide a personalized and secure environment for each household member.

Health features include reminders to take prescriptions, reminders for medical appointments, integrated health trackers, caregiver notifications, preventive and condition-specific health information, and help identifying local providers. In addition to the smart speaker, consumers can expand their HandsFree Health platform with a 4G powered emergency alert smartwatch available on the HandsFree Health website.

HandsFree Health is leading a fireside chat at the B.PHL Innovation Festival next month focused on disrupting the healthcare industry and solving industry challenges. There is no cost to attend the virtual event and registration is available here. HandsFree Health was also featured at this year's VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. HandsFree Health's Co-Founder was also named a PM360 ELITE winner (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs), as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health's Co-Founder with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

To learn more about HandsFree Health™ consumer solutions click here. For our business solutions click here.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

www.handsfreehealth.com

