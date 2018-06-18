Handshake & Square team up to provide easy B2B ordering and payments

For any B2B customer orders submitted on the Handshake Direct eCommerce website and mobile app, B2B sellers can now accept all major credit cards and see their money deposited in their bank account in 1-2 business days. Paying close attention to the typical payment workflows of B2B suppliers, manufacturers and distributors can also customize each customer's eCommerce checkout experience; to require a credit-card only, pre-authorize and capture funds later, or capture funds from the customer immediately.

Sales reps writing orders on Handshake Rep can accept credit cards at tradeshows and customer appointments using Handshake Rep with Square, helping to create a seamless customer ordering and payment experience and ensure the B2B merchant gets paid faster.

"As more and more B2B payments shift to credit card and more B2B orders migrate online, manufacturers and distributors are looking for ways to combine seamless customer ordering with a modern payment experience, which supports the specific workflows of B2B commerce," said Glen Coates, CEO of Handshake. "Square and Handshake share a common viewpoint on the importance of both in-person and online payments. We are committed to driving more sales success and speeding up cash flow for Square and Handshake customers with this easy to deploy integration."

The Square App Marketplace helps sellers discover integrated business applications that seamlessly sync any Square account.

By making it easy for sales reps and customers to order and get paid, Handshake helps growing and midsize businesses reduce operational costs and accelerate the order-to-cash process. Handshake's out-of-the-box integration to Square gives these businesses the ability to capture sales rep and customer orders electronically. The integration also provides sales reps with access to the real-time data about their customers, accurate product, pricing and inventory information, and order history they need to grow revenue by having more strategic customer conversations.

In addition, Handshake supports the profitable growth of manufacturers and distributors through an intuitive B2B eCommerce website and buyer mobile app. Retailers and other business buyers can research products, review recent orders, and quickly create an order whether at the shelf in the store or stockroom, or from behind a desk in an office. The self-service buying experience is tailored specifically for B2B commerce, but offers an experience on par with the most popular eCommerce mobile apps and websites.

For more information on Handshake's B2B Commerce solutions and integration with Square, or to join the Handshake Partner Program visit www.handshake.com, or www.squareup.com.

About Handshake

Founded in 2010, Handshake provides the B2B Commerce platform that helps manufacturers and distributors be closer to their customers and grow their business by making it easy take orders and get paid. Handshake Rep is a mobile order entry app that allows sales reps to write orders faster and gives them the product and customer information they need to have more strategic customer conversations. Handshake Direct is an omnichannel B2B eCommerce solution that complements field sales reps by giving buyers the convenience of 24x7 ordering and product education through a custom B2B eCommerce portal and B2B mobile commerce app. For more information, visit https://www.handshake.com/.

