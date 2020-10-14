Handshake CEO Garrett Lord Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handshake, the number one site for early talent to find a job and get hired, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing CEO Garrett Lord as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs selected Lord as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Lord is passionate about democratizing access to opportunity for students across the country. Since co-founding Handshake in 2013, he has led a dedicated team to successfully scale the company into the largest early career community in the US. Today, the Handshake community includes 17 million students and young alumni at over 1,000 institutions of higher education and connects this up-and-coming talent with nearly 500,000 employers.

"I am honored to be recognized for the work Handshake is doing to both enable students and young professionals access meaningful career opportunities and to help employers build truly diverse and inclusive workforces," said Lord. "Building a successful company is a team effort, and the entire Handshake team is deeply committed to realizing our vision and mission of leveling the playing field for early talent."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences", said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Garrett Lord as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Handshake

Handshake is the number one site for college students to find a job. Today, the Handshake community includes 17 million students and young alumni at over 1,000 colleges and universities — including 120+ minority-serving institutions. We connect up-and-coming talent across all 50 states with nearly 500,000 employers recruiting on Handshake — from every Fortune 500 company to thousands of small businesses, nonprofits, startups, and more. Handshake is democratizing opportunity and ensuring college students have the support they need to find a great job and kick-off a meaningful career regardless of where they go to school, what they choose as a major, and who they know. Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Denver and London, England.

SOURCE Handshake