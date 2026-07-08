Handspring Raises $19M Series B to Bring High-Quality Mental Health Care to Children and Families Nationwide

With 10x revenue growth and more than 4,000 families served, the Series B led by RPS Ventures and joined by new investor Angelini Ventures will fuel nationwide expansion of a care model purpose-built around clinician development, full-spectrum acuity, and measurable outcomes.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handspring, a virtual mental health clinic providing evidence-based care to youth, young adults, and their families today announced $19 million in Series B financing. The round was led by RPS Ventures, with participation from new investor Angelini Ventures and continued backing from returning investors Cobalt Ventures, NextView Ventures, nvp capital, Hyde Park Angels (HPA), Cornucopian Capital, and others. The financing brings Handspring's total capital raised to $37 million and underscores deepening payer conviction in the company's clinically rigorous and cost-effective model of care.

Handspring's model starts with the clinician: the belief that the best way to deliver high-quality care is to invest in the people providing it. Its therapists are employed rather than contracted, trained in-house in evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and exposure therapy, and backed by ongoing training, one-on-one clinical support, and clinical consultation groups.

This investment in clinicians enables Handspring to treat the full spectrum of acuity — patients step up or down without being turned away. Handspring's Complex Care program extends this to high-risk youth too often underserved, turned away from traditional outpatient services, or unnecessarily referred to higher levels of care such as emergency departments (ED) or intensive outpatient programs (IOP). At Handspring, families are matched to the level of care a child actually needs and not the most intensive, most expensive program available.

"Good therapy depends on the therapist, so we built the company around supporting ours, with training, supervision, and regular clinical consultation, instead of just matching families to whoever is available," said Sahil Choudhry, CEO and co-founder of Handspring. "That's what lets us care for a child whether their needs are mild or severe. This round lets us bring that model to many more families."

Handspring has treated over 4,000 families, grown revenue more than 10x over the last two years, while maintaining strong clinical outcomes:

93% of families report improvement in the daily life of their family upon discharge.

The company maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81, reflecting exceptional satisfaction and trust.

81% of patients in treatment for anxiety and 78% of patients in treatment for depression saw clinically meaningful improvement, as measured by validated clinical scales at the completion of their care.

Since its Series A, Handspring has expanded its geographic and payer footprint to nine states — California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Washington — and added parent coaching to its care offerings.

Powering the care model is a fully integrated AI-enabled technology platform: custom-built patient and provider portals, a proprietary telehealth experience, an AI-enabled clinical scribe developed in-house, and an AI-powered therapist matching engine that pairs families with the right therapist for their needs from day one. The result: less overhead for clinicians and a seamless experience for families.

"Our technology buildout has focused on making high-quality care easier to deliver, scale, and measure. We've built a software-enabled care platform that supports the full patient journey and spans everything our families and clinicians touch," said Kwasi Kyei, co-founder and president of Handspring. "This infrastructure is what will let us scale this level of care to far more families without losing what makes it work."

The company also announced that Nancy Hilliker of RPS Ventures has joined its board of directors, and Sarah Fox of Angelini Ventures has joined the board as an observer. RPS Ventures is a late-stage venture firm that backs teams transforming large consumer and technology markets, while Angelini Ventures is a global healthtech venture firm focused on medtech, digital health, and biotech.

The Series B will be used to scale Handspring's clinician workforce and its clinical-development model, expand value-based care partnerships and geographic coverage, deepen its Complex Care program, and further develop its technology platform.

About Handspring

Handspring Health is reimagining mental health care for the next generation – serving children, adolescents, young adults, and their families through structured, measurable, and evidence-based virtual therapy. With a team of licensed clinicians trained in treating anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, trauma, and more, Handspring empowers young people and their families to thrive. Care is personalized, timely, and grounded in outcomes – because better mental health starts with better care. For more information, visit handspringhealth.com.

For media inquiries, contact Sahil Choudhry at [email protected]

SOURCE Handspring Health