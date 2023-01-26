Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring MyScript, Hanwang Technology, Nuance Communications, SELVAS AI & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the global handwriting recognition (HWR) market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies.

The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2021 & 2030. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Handwriting recognition (HWR) refers to a process of converting handwritten text into machine-readable text. The technology is available in two modes viz. online recognition and offline recognition. The overall system comprises hardware as well as software components. In the case of online handwriting recognition, software plays a prime role in recognizing text written on a given device. Offline handwriting recognition comprises hardware devices such as scanning pen and mini-scanner that are used to read the text written on paper.

Handwriting recognition technology plays a crucial role in corporate and government enterprises, as it facilitates document preservation and digital storage. The handwriting recognition software based on an algorithm designed to translate different languages and symbols into machine-readable electronic text.



The most prominent factor fueling the market growth is the rising demand from corporate and government enterprises for effective document management. A substantial amount of government and corporate enterprises still rely upon physical documents and files. Additionally, these organizations face significant challenges in preserving old documents and converting them to electronic media. Handwriting recognition is proven to be a viable solution for effective document management.

Moreover, decoding complex languages such as Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Arabic, and Korean is another challenging task for different organizations. Subsequently, handwriting recognition technology has witnessed profound growth over a period of time.



Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global handwriting recognition (HWR) market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2022 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Market Segmentation

Type

Online Handwriting Recognition

Offline Handwriting Recognition

Application

Automotive

Education and Literature

Enterprise and Field Services

Healthcare

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Handwriting Recognition (HWR) market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Handwriting Recognition (HWR) market?

Which is the largest regional market for Handwriting Recognition (HWR) market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Handwriting Recognition (HWR) market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Handwriting Recognition (HWR) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

MyScript

Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Paragon Software Group

SELVAS AI Inc.

PhatWare Corporation

Sciometrics LLC

SinoVoice

