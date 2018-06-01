Handy Adds Apple Pay to Customer iOS App

"Our goal at Handy is to make it incredibly easy to buy home services. That means that we are always looking for ways to create a seamless customer experience, and integrating Apple Pay provides an amazing way for us to reduce friction in the checkout process. We have seen fantastic results in our early tests and are excited to roll out the feature to all Handy customers," said Rebecca Greene, Handy's Chief Product Officer.

Handy customers who choose Apple Pay during checkout will no longer be prompted to enter their credit card information nor billing address, making the purchase process much smoother when booking a furniture assembly, maid service, or other home services.

Fueled by the success of Handy's Apple Pay integration, Greene added, "We plan on continuing to expand our payment options in the future, including on mobile web."

About Handy

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. Customers turn to Handy for a great experience that provides them with the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. The Handy platform is available in 2,000 locations across the U.S. and three countries. Handy has facilitated millions of bookings, served more than half a million customers and activated nearly 100,000 independent professionals. For more information visit https://www.handy.com/.

