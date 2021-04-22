Handy Announces Assembly Partnership with July

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy, a leader in on-demand home care and an operating business of Angi Inc., today announced a new partnership with July , a consumer appliance brand that has transformed the window air conditioner unit from an outdated appliance into a beautiful and functional design object -- with customizable aesthetics, air purification capabilities, and smart features, all with an environmental promise. Through this partnership, Handy will provide customers purchasing July's A/C window units with a fast, safe installation by a vetted professional.

Once the A/C is delivered, July customers can book a Handy Pro via the unique partnership page on Handy.com for easy assembly. Prices begin at a rate of $95 for a two-hour slot and will be available seven days a week from 7:00am-11:00pm. Any scheduling changes can be made via the Handy confirmation email, app, or website.

"Our partnership with Handy makes bringing the cool breeze of a July A/C to your home even easier" said Muhammad Saigol, co-founder of July. "As a company that prioritizes our customers' needs, desires, and design sensibilities, we're working to make each step of the buying and assembly process an enjoyable experience."

"Knowing just how crucial having a powerful A/C is in the summer months, we are thrilled to be partnering with July to help make the installation process a seamless one for its customers," said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Head of New Partnerships and Growth at Handy. "Our easy-to-use booking system ensures an experienced Handy Pro will be at your door before the heat rolls in."

Given the ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, Handy has implemented the Handy Safety Standard to ensure a safe environment and transaction for both professionals and customers on the platform.

About Handy Founded in 2012, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. From home cleaning to TV mounting, smart home setup to furniture assembly, customers turn to Handy for a seamless, fast and top-quality experience that provides them with access to the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. Handy is trusted by the world's top retail brands and is available nationwide. The company is based in New York City and is an operating business of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI). For more information visit https://www.handy.com/ .

About July July aims to re-imagine traditional appliances for the modern consumer, starting with the window A/C. Following its customer-centric ethos, July designs and manufactures appliances that look beautiful in the home, have features that appeal to modern sensibilities, and have a delightful user experience, all with a focus on making it seamless to have appliances delivered and installed. July was founded by Muhammad Saigol and Erik Rauterkus, while Saigol's family background in appliance manufacturing brings a wealthy of industry and technical knowledge. July is backed by the likes of Casper co-founder Luke Sherwin and Bonobos founder Andy Dunn. For more information visit https://july.ac .

SOURCE Handy

