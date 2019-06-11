Handy Mart Renews Partnership with CB4 to Equip Store Managers with Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful year-long partnership, CB4 and E.J. Pope and Son, Inc. renewed their agreement to improve customer experience, increase same-store growth, and better meet local demand in their 39 Handy Mart convenience store locations.

CB4's patented machine learning technology uses pre-existing POS data to identify when physical issues in a store are holding back sales and hurting the customer experience. These issues include products that aren't easily visible, ticketing issues, and out of stocks.

E.J. Pope & Sons' Handy Mart is synonymous with convenience in North Carolina. Serving their customers for over 40 years, they've made a name for themselves as the safe and convenient neighborhood store, providing outstanding customer service and an impressive convenience assortment at a fair price.

"We love our customers, and care deeply about their experience in our stores," said Tony Noonan, VP of Retail Operations. "We're committed to innovation, and always trying to find new ways to improve the in-store experience. CB4 allows us to better localize our assortment on a store and SKU level. We want our customers to be able to find exactly what they're looking for, and we want to carry the items they love the most."

Like most convenience retailers, Handy Mart used a top sellers list. Store managers would pay extra attention to these items and make sure they were in stock, easy to find, and presented in an appealing way. CB4 helped Handy Mart store managers find items that were not on a top sellers list but would perform like top sellers at their specific locations. These items got the same treatment, allowing them to sell to their full potential. Customers now find it easier to purchase the items they love and to get in and out of the store quickly, a point of pride for convenience retailers.

"Handy Mart is passionate about their customer experience. They back up this commitment by giving their store managers the power to act directly in order to improve the customer experience in their stores." said Yoni Benshaul, CEO of CB4. "When our software uncovers issues at a Handy Mart location, their store managers can quickly make changes to increase sales and improve findability."

CB4 provides a patented software solution that improves the in-store customer experience and increases net new sales by up to 2% using simple sales data. The software requires no hardware installation and most customers are up and running in a single day.

The New York-based technology firm is quickly making a name for itself by partnering with brick and mortar retailers. Adopted by leading convenience chains, grocers, department stores, and specialty retailers, the number of stores using CB4's AI tool tripled from 600 to 1,500 stores in 2018.

With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital. To learn more about our solution, please visit: https://cb4.com/demo/ or email hello@cb4.com.

