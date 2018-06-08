Handy Reports Seasonal Bump in Services

As for what causes the increased interest in house cleanings and maid service jobs, de Gracia speculated that there are likely a number of factors at play:

"In Manhattan, for example, data shows that over 40% of lease signings happen between May and August, so you tend to see more move out cleanings during these months. Also, folks tend to socialize more when it's nice out. Customers tell us that preparing for and/or cleaning up after social company is a big motivator to call in a Handy pro for extra help around the house."

The seasonality isn't limited to just cleaning, however. Handy sees bookings tend to spike in many of the handyman services they offer.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. Customers turn to Handy for a great experience that provides them with the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. The Handy platform is available in 2,000 locations across the U.S. and three countries. Handy has facilitated millions of bookings, served more than half a million customers and activated nearly 100,000 independent professionals.

