Handyman Connection Announces 2020 Franchisee Of The Year

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair company with more than 25 years experience, held its annual franchise conference virtually last month in order to celebrate a successful year for all its franchisees. To close the conference, the brand announced its esteemed 2020 awards, acknowledging franchise owners, craftspeople and brand partners for their significant achievements.

As Handyman Connection's highest honor, the franchisee of the year award is given to the top-performing franchisee systemwide that has excelled at various attributes including sales growth, market presence and penetration, online review score and brand leadership. The 2020 franchisee of the year was awarded to Chris Schenk, owner of Handyman Connection of Lexington –Nicholasville, KY. Schenk was the top performer systemwide in 2020, eclipsing more than $1M in sales and increased total sales by more than 88% year-over-year.

"The core of Handyman Connection's values stem from our long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and that statement rings true from our customers to franchise owners to home office staff. Despite all the challenges due to COVID-19, last year proved to be another successful year for our local franchise owners and we attribute their success to their dedication to employees and customers, flexibility, compassionate leadership style and giving back to their local communities through difficult times," said Jeff Wall, President and CEO of Handyman Connection. "Chris Schenk is the perfect example of the Handyman Connection brand and his success is a result of hard work, dedication and passion for his company. We are extremely proud to honor Chris as the franchisee of the year and look forward to his continued success for years to come."

In addition to franchisee of the year, Handyman Connection handed out the following awards:

Rookie of the Year Award – Jeremiah Shaw , Handyman Connection of Wichita East, KS

, Handyman Connection of Wichita East, KS Navigator Award – Jimmy Chalmers , Handyman Connection of Marietta, GA

, Handyman Connection of Brand Experience Award – Bryan and Tiffany Peters , Handyman Connection of Winchester, VA

, Handyman Connection of Market Penetration Award – Troy Manary , Handyman Connection of Ottawa, ON

, Handyman Connection of Sales Growth Award – Chris Schenk , Handyman Connection of Lexington -Nicholasville

, Handyman Connection of -Nicholasville Craftsman of the Year Award – Scott Horrigan , Handyman Connection of Mason, OH

Ranked as the #1 Handyman Company by Qualified Remodeler, Handyman Connection operates more than 60 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

For more information about Handyman Connection, call 1-800-88-HANDY or visit handymanconnection.com.

About Handyman Connection

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

CONTACT:

Lucy Kaneb

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Handyman Connection

Related Links

http://www.handymanconnection.com

