Handyman Connection Named A "Best of the Best" Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection was recently included in Entrepreneur magazine's Best of the Best Franchises list, which recognizes the 110 companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500® ranking. Known for superior service and results, Handyman Connection offers services ranging in difficulty from basic maintenance and installations, to kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

"We are thrilled to be honored as a "Best of the Best" franchise by Entrepreneur. We are excited about the brand's growth and can't wait to see what's ahead for 2018. Our accomplishments are a direct reflection of our efforts to provide exemplary customer service and to be the best in class home repair company," said Jeff Wall, CEO of Handyman Connection.

Handyman Connection operates more than 70 locations throughout 27 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

"More than 1,000 companies applied for this year's Franchise 500, making it one of our most competitive rankings ever," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. "So for these companies to not only rank but land at the top of their respective categories is quite an achievement."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Handyman Connection's ranking at the top of its category confirms its status as an industry leader.

About Handyman Connection

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

