Handyman Connection Recognized As One Of America's Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair franchise company with over 25 years of experience, announced today its placement on Entrepreneur's 2020 Top Franchises for Veterans list for the second time in the company's history. To determine the Top Franchises for Veterans ranking, Entrepreneur analyzed each company's veteran incentive, the number of veteran-owned units, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and support by each company, and how each company scored in the 2020 Franchise 500 ranking. Handyman Connection's position on the ranking is a testament to the company's efforts to support veterans in their pursuit of the American Dream.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named a top franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine," said CEO and President Jeff Wall. "Veterans often make ideal franchisees, thanks to their strong leadership skills and abilities to work inside complex systems, and we are proud to help veterans pursue the opportunity to own their own Handyman Connection business."

Handyman Connection operates more than 60 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection provides a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting and remodeling, and offers qualified veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who otherwise meet all applicable requirements, a reduction in the Initial Franchise Fee by $7,500. For more information about franchise opportunities with Handyman Connection, visit https://franchiseopportunity.handymanconnection.com/.

Entrepreneur Magazine, which seeks to inspire, inform and celebrate entrepreneurs, has tracked the industry's largest and most successful franchise companies for 40 years. Additional information on the Top Franchises for Veterans can be found online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans.

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

