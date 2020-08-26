Handyman Connection Recognized As Top Home Repair Company by Qualified Remodeler

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair company with over 25 years of experience, announced today its top placement on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 list in the home repair category for the tenth consecutive year. This list showcases the top remodelers of 2020, a direct reflection of Handyman Connection's continued growth and success. For companies to make the Top 500 list, a high caliber of success must be achieved in metrics including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named a top remodeler of 2020 by Qualified Remodeler," said CEO and President Jeff Wall. "This award recognizes Handyman Connection's decades worth of success and we are excited to continue delivering quality service and expertise to customers all across the nation."

Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Handyman Connection as the number one in the handyman category and seventh nationally on its 42nd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2020. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

Handyman Connection operates more than 60 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and the full list at https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/top-500-2020/.

About Handyman Connection

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

