Handyman Connection Wins Inaugural Franchise Update Media 2019 Innovation Award

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair company with more than 25 years of experience, announced today it was recognized by Franchise Update Media for its outstanding innovation in local marketing leadership. Franchise Update Media conducted its first-ever Franchise Innovation Awards contest this past spring and identified the franchisors that have created and implemented the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

A jury of nine judges evaluated the campaigns, innovations, objectives, and results of more than 90 entrants. Franchise innovators, industry game-changers and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. Handyman Connection was recognized in the Marketing & Branding category for it's localized marketing efforts to increase franchisees ability to recruit and retain quality craftsmen to fulfill the brand promise to customers. The home office team allocated resources to this crucial aspect of the business, allowing franchisees to focus on the execution and completion of jobs in their local communities.

"The tight labor market across the industry has consistently proven to be the most prominent challenge that our franchisees and marketing team face on an ongoing basis and the need for qualified and reliable craftsmen is in high demand across the nation," said Jeff Wall, President and CEO of Handyman Connection. "By prioritizing our resources, we've seen more qualified craftsman applicants, applicant leads, recruiting and onboarding sessions. This has led to more craftsmen joining our organization resulting in an 18% increase measured quarter over quarter system-wide. We're thrilled to be recognized for these efforts and look forward to continuing to fulfill our brand promise to support our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to secure ongoing success."

Ranked as the #1 Handyman Company by Qualified Remodeler, Handyman Connection operates more than 68 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

About Handyman Connection

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service.

Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two print magazines, four e-newsletters, four conferences, independent research, and books, all focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

