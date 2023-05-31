Handzin, Inc. Grants Technology to High Alert Institute to Tackle Sustainable Development Goals

Handzin

May 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopted in 2015 by all member states, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides a global blueprint for peace and prosperity. This blueprint details 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), detailing specific calls to action for the benefit of all peoples and our shared planet. From health and education disparities to climate change and environmental stewardship, achieving the SDGs hinges upon strategies forged by partnerships dedicated to sustainable development.

Leadership at Handzin is pleased to announce their technology grant to the High Alert Institute, Inc., a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, in support of the Institute's SDG-driven work projects. "We are proud to be contributing to the important mission and vision of the High Alert Institute", states Mike Galvin, Founder of Handzin. "Crucial to achieving the UN's goals are collaborations such as this, uniting problem-solving experts with high-end business solutions."

The Handzin platform is an ideal environment for the creation of collaborative workspaces. Video meetings, messaging, file sharing, and cloud storage are provided within a single application that is protected against data loss and security breaches. In addition, organizations have the opportunity to network with other members of the Handzin community via private communication.  

Maurice A. Ramirez, DO, PhD - High Alert Institute Co-Founder and Chairperson - expressed the gratitude voiced by both staff and the Board of Directors. "The support that we have received from Handzin will be invaluable, helping us to reach our goals more efficiently and securely. We are confident that this collaboration will streamline our efforts and maximize our impact for the greater good."

Handzin, Inc. is a collaboration platform designed to manage workflows and organize communities. From a single application, workgroups are able to communicate and manage work projects of any size or complexity.

High Alert Institute, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit dedicated to All Hazards, One Health, One Nature (AHOHN) objectives. The Institute focuses on four AHOHN areas of impact:

  • Disaster Readiness & Business Continuity Education/Resources, including tools for planning and fostering empathy/resilience
  • Animal Care and Welfare, including shelter and rescue
  • Environmental Stewardship & Determinants of Health, including mitigation and remediation of pollutants that negatively impact plant, animal, and human health
  • Space Healthcare, Autonomous Health Systems, and AHOHN Innovations

