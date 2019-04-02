Hanergy Bags Illustrious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

Among the most prestigious design awards in the world for 60 years and running, this year's Red Dot Award has individually tested more than 5,500 products from designers and manufacturers across 55 countries that had been entered into the competition. The award's international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening since the award's inception in 1965 in order to select the year's best designs.

During an adjudication process that spans several days, the jury tries out the products, discusses them and ultimately reaches a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto "In search of good design and innovation", their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Hanergy's HanPower Plus in, is regarded as an innovative product that combines charging and solar power generation functions judiciously. The foldable design of HanPower Plus in makes it appear more appealing and sophisticated in design, setting it apart from the flurry of products in its category. As the split design of the portable solar power charger is more flexible, its power generation module and the energy storage module are easily detachable, and the magnetic suction interface is connected firmly, easing the split of the two modules.

A perfect blend of utility and design, HanPower Plus in comes equipped with surface imitation metal spray paint and imitation leather material that further enriches the product's details, rounding up the excellent quality of products.

Rightful worthy of the global accolade, HanPower Plus in incorporates the PowerFlexCIGS flexible thin film chip that realizes up to 18.7% of conversion efficiency, making it a power house of uninterrupted charge on-the-go. It takes barely 9 minutes to charge 10% of an iPhone X's battery.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Xie Tao, CEO of Hanergy's Global Application Product R&D Center, said, "Winning the Red Dot Award continues the record of international recognition for design excellence of our products in the recent past. Our designers work hard to study how to seamlessly integrate our cutting-edge thin-film technologies into people's daily life. We're thrilled with the good news which is a token of our dedicated efforts of emphasizing aesthetics and design of our products as much as product functions."

Earlier this month, 4 of Hanergy's cutting-edge products won prestigious 2019 iF Design Awards, also known as the "Oscar Awards in designing". The company's 4 prize winners include one Gold Award: Single-Glass Triple-Arch HanTile, and another three Design Awards: Single-Glass Spool HanTile, Fold Backpack for Business Travel, and SolarTank Thin-film Solar Power Backpack. HanTile is Hanergy's rooftop solar solution while the solar backpack is Hanergy's creation of integrating solar power generation with backpacks.

Hanergy's solar cells set the world record for conversion efficiency several times, with the newest one being 29.1%. It launched and upgraded a handful of consumer products in 2018, including Humbrella, solar-powered umbrella; SolarTank, solar backpack; HanPower, solar power bank, retaining its leading position in mobile energy sector. Subsequently, with the debut of HanTile in April 2018 and HanWall in September 2018, Hanergy raised the bar in global building-integrated PV segment.

About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd:

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.

