Hanergy CEO Outlines Vision for New Era of Mobile Energy

Mr. Li noted that high tech clean energy technology such as thin-film solar is rapidly becoming an important trend in the global movement for energy reform, with regions such as the European Union already planning to prohibit gasoline powered cars and coal in the near future. He emphasized that as solar is completely carbon-free, when deployed on a large scale it can displace large quantities of carbon dioxide generated by traditional energy sources.

Hanergy's thin film solar technology is already mature and its core equipment is being produced domestically. Hanergy's thin film solar batteries have also improved dramatically in terms of conversion efficiency over the past few years. As of the end of 2017, Hanergy's technology had set three world records, with gallium arsenide modules reaching a conversion efficiency of 25.1%; CIGS modules reaching 18.72%; and flexible sputtering modules reaching 17.44%, as recognized by international testing organizations.

Hanergy's mobile energy solutions are also being integrated into China's national energy strategy. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) have all emphasized thin-film solar technology in national energy planning documents.

Mr. Li concluded with his view that the global new era of mobile energy has already arrived. With thin film solar usage increasing at a rate of up to 20 times year-on-year, the technology has enormous potential for the wider market, especially in areas such as automobiles and construction materials, of which Hanergy's signature Hantile product represents a major innovation.

Hanergy's mobile energy solutions have helped make the travel experience greener and more efficient, and its lightweight and shock-resistant thin-film solar panels make it possible for vehicles to generate electricity on-the-go. The company has recently cooperated with Mobike and SF Express to install thin-film solar panels for bicycles and delivery vehicles for GPS and mobile battery charging applications. Hanergy has also joined hands with Audi and FAW group to install thin-film solar panels in the roofs of automobiles.

Today's advanced mobile energy applications allows people to use electricity freely no matter where they are. Hanergy has developed a series of thin-film based consumer products including backpacks, clothes, tents and mobile phone cases, which provide an eco-friendly solution to the problem of battery charging in the era of mobile Internet.

In addition, Hanergy has actively applied thin-film solar technology to urban construction and launched an "eco-city" solution to provide new energy infrastructure to boost green urban development. Hanergy has cooperated with many cities, including Guizhou, Shanxi, Hebei and other provinces to develop and implement eco-city solutions.

About Hanergy

Hanergy, the world's largest clean energy company, has a comprehensive clean energy solution, covering hydro-power, wind-power, and solar power. Since 2009, Hanergy has focused on thin-film solar power research and development, and is launching a series of products including solar roof tiles, foldable thin-film power bank, solar backpack, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, solar roads and many others. With a worldwide staff of more than 16,000, Hanergy is devoted to providing the world a clean energy solution for a better life and sustainable world.

