Hanergy Exhibits Latest Innovations at Intersolar Europe

At the exhibition, Hanergy exhibits Hantile, its revolutionary roofing solution combining thin-film solar panels with traditional roof tiles. Hantile is lighter, thinner, more flexible, with superior power generation performance as compared to traditional solar panels, and can fully replace traditional roof tiles.

In the shape of traditional Chinese glazed tiles, Hantile can generate 25W watt per square meter installed, equivalent of planting a tree. The 100 square meters of Hantile rooftop is equivalent to planting 340 trees.

According to Hanergy, the power produced over a 100 square meters of rooftop is equivalent to reducing burning 123 tons of coal, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 322 tons, sulfur dioxide by 1045 kg and nitrogen oxide by 910 kg over hantile's lifespan of 30 years.

Hanergy also presented its newly launched Humbrella for the first time in Europe. Humbrella, a combination of Hanergy's thin-film solar power technology and traditional parasol, integrates functions including off-grid power supply, electricity storage, night lighting, and terminal charging. With a diameter of 2.7 meters and weight of only 8.8kg, Humbrella can store as much as 40,000 mAh electricity, ensuring a 10-hour high quality reading time or charging more than 10 units of 3,000mAh smart phones. In addition to lighting, the Humbrella is equipped with 4 UBS ports, which could be plugged for lamps, small fans, or electric insect repellent.

Intersolar Europe, founded 26 years ago, has become one of the most important industry platforms for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners in the global solar industry. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, as well as grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energy.

About Hanergy

Hanergy, the world's largest clean energy company, has a comprehensive clean energy solution, covering hydro-power, wind-power, and solar power. Since 2009, Hanergy has focused on thin-film solar power research and development, and is launching a series of products including solar roof tiles, foldable solar-paper power bank, solar backpack, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, solar roads and many others. With a worldwide staff of more than 16,000, Hanergy is devoted to providing the world a clean energy solution for a better life and sustainable world.

