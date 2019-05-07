Hanergy Gears Up for Participation in Intersolar Europe Exhibition 2019

The clean energy giant is all set to showcase its pioneering energy solutions at the 27th Intersolar Europe Exhibition

Intends to expand its foothold in European market focusing on its innovative BIPV product HanTile

BEIJING, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's largest thin-film power solution companies, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk), today announced its participation at the 2019 Intersolar Europe Exhibition, a world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners to feature its path-breaking energy solutions.

As part of a three-day conference and exhibition that's being held at Messe München Exhibition Centre, Munich, Germany from May 15-17, 2019, Hanergy is showcasing its most promising solar solutions.

As a world leading clean energy company, Hanergy is dedicated to contributing to the global movement for energy reform, and Intersolar Europe is an ideal opportunity for the company to present its innovative solar mobile solutions to the European market.

Amongst the exhibits from Hanergy would be - HanPaper Plus in, HanPack & Humbrella in consumer products category; Single & Double Glass HanTile, HanWall and HanBrick in the construction products category; Transportation solutions such as Slide-in ground mounted system, Thin-Film Solar Roof, Hanergy Solar Roof, besides flexible modules, and production lines from Solibro and MiaSolé.

Confirming its participation at the upcoming Intersolar Europe Exhibition, Hanergy intends to utilize this platform to build connections with industry vendors and professionals from Europe and around the world as it showcases its groundbreaking energy solutions.

Furthermore, Hanergy's innovative BIPV product - HanTile has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Intersolar Award 2019, going up against heavyweights such as Huawei Technologies and ABB. The Intersolar Award is presented to companies making a substantial contribution to the success of the industry. Each year, the solar award honors technological innovations and groundbreaking solutions around the topic of the Award Category, Photovoltaics.

Hanergy's booth No- C3310, in C3 Hall, Messe München, 81823 Munich, Germany, is expected to host over 1300 visitors, and thousands of energy experts from 160 nations.

Intersolar Europe, founded 27 years ago, has become one of the most important industry platforms for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners in the global solar industry. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, as well as grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energy.

About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd:



Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Mobile Energy Group Company Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.

