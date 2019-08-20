Hanergy Officially Enters China's pilot Free Trade Zone in Shanghai

The new area will match the standards of the most competitive free trade zones worldwide and will implement opening-up policies and systems with strong global market competitiveness, aiming to build a relatively mature system of free investment and trade by 2025, according to the Overall Plan issued by China's State Council on August 6th, 2019.



A pep rally celebrating the admittance of the first batch of 13 high-tech companies into the new area of Shanghai Free trade zone was held at Lingang, Shanghai on August 20th. During the meeting, leadership of the city issued business licenses for the 13 enterprises that are the first to enter the New Lingang Area, including Shanghai MiaSolé Equipment Technology Company, a subsidiary to Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group.

Yuan Yabin, Chairman of the Board at Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group, attended the meeting and received the business license of Shanghai MiaSolé Equipment Technology Company.

Yuan Yabin said, "We're proud to be among one of the first high-end manufacturing enterprises entering the New Lingang Area, to contribute to the country's economic development. With Shanghai as the economic center, Hanergy plans on setting up the whole industrial layout for the world's leading flexible thin-film solar power as well as establishing global R&D center, global sales center, and industrial innovation platform in the region."



"Shanghai has the best talents, research institutions, industrial chain resources, and excellent equipment supply chain for the pan-semiconductor industry, which is all the support needed for the actualization for a project. The project will drive the growth of both upstream and downstream businesses, lending strong support for equipment and raw material suppliers and setting up a mobile energy ecological industrial circle in Shanghai," he added.

According to China's ambitious plan, by 2035 the GDP of New Lingang Area will exceed 1 trillion Chinese Yuan (US$142 billion), which equals to the current GDP of Pudong New Area.

Situated at China's Economic center, Lingang has been the home to a number of modern industries including new energy equipment, marine engineering, smart manufacturing, bio-pharmaceutical, artificial intelligence. It has attracted leading domestic as well as international enterprises such as Tesla, Alibaba, Tencent, and Hanergy Group, helping to achieve major technology breakthroughs. Mostly recently, Tesla has launched its first "super factory project" in New Lingang Area.



Hanergy signed with Shanghai Lingang Area Development and Construction Management Committee and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group early on April 12th this year to jointly build up a mobile energy smart manufacturing base.

According to the Agreement, Hanergy would set up a mobile energy industrial cluster with leading technology and whole industrial chain. Three subsidiary companies under Hanergy were set up after the signing of the contract.

Shanghai MiaSolé Equipment Technology Company, was registered in New Lingang Area on April 29 with its core business as R&D and manufacturing of the world's only CIGS Roll Coater. This company was inaugurated into the new Lingang Area today (Aug 20, 2019).

The other two Hanergy sub-companies, Shanghai Shenxin Mobile Energy Smart Manufacturing Company and Shanghai MiaSolé New Material Company, were set up on May 20 and April 29 respectively. The former is mainly focusing on the R&D of the flexible CIGS solar power chips, which are widely used for distributed energy resources, green-powered building markets, and mobile energy markets. The latter is set up to develop the core raw material for the flexible CIGS solar power chips.

Hanergy is a global pioneer in thin-film solar power technology. The company has made a remarkable entry in the international market through global technology integration and self-reliant innovations. In thin-film solar power fields including GaAs and CIGS, Hanergy maintains six world records and boasts over 10,000 patent applications worldwide.

Hanergy's cutting-edge technologies have been applied in a handful of large-scale projects, including Rafael Gallery, a landmark building in Shanghai and the world's longest urban industrial porch with 1.5km long, a total solar roof area of 150,000 square meters, size of nearly 20 soccer fields.

