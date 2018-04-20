Hanergy's 20 Year Vision: A World of Clean Energy and Sustainable Growth, One Hantile at a Time

While Hanergy's advances in the thin-film solar industry are well known – it currently holds three world records in the field – many people don't realize that the company has been a pioneer in clean energy for more than 20 years. In fact, Hanergy was originally known for building the world's largest privately-owned hydropower station – the Jin'anqiao Hydropower Station, at a total investment of over RMB20 billion (US$3.2 billion). Constructed at an altitude of 2000 meters, the station's total installed capacity is 3 million KW, generating up to 13 billion KWh on an annual basis.

Based on its early success in developing clean energy, Hanergy set its sights on becoming a global leader in clean energy technology, investing more than US$10 billion to acquire four companies possessing leading thin-film solar technologies. Today, Hanergy is a global champion of clean-energy applications and the undisputed leader in thin-film solar power.

With the recent launch of its upgraded Hantile, which combines thin-film solar panels with traditional roof tiles, Hanergy envisions a new generation of buildings that do not create environmentally damaging emissions by consuming traditional fossil fuels, and actually produce a surplus of clean energy. With each Hantile in use equivalent to planting a single tree, Hanergy is devoted to realizing its vision of a future in which development and a pristine environment are concepts that exist in harmony – rather than conflict – throughout the world.

To further illustrate the environmental impact of a Hantile powered building – for every 100 square meters of Hantile installed on a house or building, the power produced is equivalent to burning 123 tons of coal – meaning that a single "Hantile house" can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 322 tons, sulfur dioxide by 1045 kg and nitrogen oxide by 910 kg – the equivalent of planting 340 trees.

But to be truly disruptive, a clean energy solution needs to combine environmental enlightenment with true economic value – and this why Hantile is an ideal win-win solution for both people and the planet. For families, Hantile can be a valuable income-producing asset – for example, for a residence of 100 square meters, 8.5 KW of installed Hantile capacity would produce over 306 thousand KWh in a 30-year period, equivalent to approximately RMB 266,000 (US$42,253) as per China's power rate or twice the original investment.

Overall, if people calculate the income from power generation, material savings, and energy savings, a Hantile investment can be recovered in as little as 7 years – and with a guaranteed lifetime of 25 years, there is a significant upside – both economically and environmentally.

With these clear advantages, the demand for Hantile is booming – and expected to see exponential growth in China and globally. According to third party numbers, by 2022 the market for Hantile is projected to reach RMB 6,300 billion (US$1,000 billion) in China alone, and the global opportunity is expected to exceed RMB 12,600 billion(US$2,001 billion).

And there is much more to come – with global R&D centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and Germany, Hanergy is committed to maintaining a fast pace of innovation, constantly creating new world records in thin-film technology, while pushing the boundaries with high-value clean energy applications for businesses and consumers. Last year, Hanergy have made three new world records in the field of thin-film solar energy research and development and the related mass production conversion rate: the mass production conversion efficiency of gallium arsenide single-junction module is now up to 25.1%; the full-area conversion efficiency of copper indium gallium selenide glass-substrated module is now up to 18.72%; the conversion efficiency of flexible sputtering technique champion module is now up to 17.44%.

