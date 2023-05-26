Hanersun Ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer with its 600W+ Technology

Hanersun

26 May, 2023

NANJING, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the world-renowned BloombergNEF (BNEF) announced the Tier 1 list (a first-class PV module manufacturer) for the second quarter of 2023. Hanersun has been successfully named on the list due to its 600W+ high-efficiency large-format PV products, steadily increasing brand credibility and solid bankability.

As a global energy research and information provider, BNEF's assessment reports are an essential reference for international new energy sector investigation, as the gold standard in the panel manufacturing industry. Therefore, the BNEF Tier 1 ranking is often used as a fair, objective, and highly credible reference for industry analysis. International financial institutions widely recognize it due to its stringent criteria.

Hanersun is well known for its 600W+ ultra-high power modules and has already become a major manufacturer of 600W+ bifacial module since 2021. In early 2023, Hanersun released the HITOUCH 6N series high-efficiency modules, which combine 210 and TOPCon technology and reach a power output of even 700W, ideal for large-scale ground-mounted power plants.

Hanersun's ranking among the top global PV module manufacturers results from years of continuous pursuit of technological innovation and product upgrades. At the same time, the Tier 1 ranking reflects the high recognition of Hanersun modules by international professional research institutions and will help enhance the visibility and influence of the Hanersun brand globally.

In the future, Hanersun will continue to produce efficient and energy-saving solar technology products through cost optimization and technology iteration to make more significant contributions to a clean, low-carbon world.

