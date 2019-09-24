Hangar A LLC Launches Next Gen Digital Air Logistics Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangar A LLC, a privately held logistics technology company, announced today that it has commercially launched its state of the art digital air logistics platform for the air cargo industry.

Hangar A's digital platform is the industry's most advanced SaaS-based air logistics solution on the market – providing a complete end-to-end digital process for moving domestic US air cargo. The platform empowers shippers with greater transparency, real time visibility, and control of their air freight shipping process – offering shippers leading edge automation to build and optimize their own last mile supply chain.

With Hangar A, shippers can book, track, and manage all of their air cargo shipments from one location, streamlining the air shipping process and bringing automation to an entirely new level. Using this platform, shippers can eliminate most of the manual, time consuming tasks involved in air freight logistics – reducing transaction time by up to sixty percent (60%).

Hangar A has built an open, flexible, and highly automated enterprise class platform designed to offer "out-of-the-box" capabilities that enable shippers to fully customize their transportation process. The platform delivers advanced tools, such as dynamic rate management, workflow automation, and decision support – along with unlimited access to an independent marketplace of service providers to move their goods door-to-door.

"For the first time, shippers are being given complete transparency and control of their air freight shipping process," stated Kevin Kerns, CEO. "In today's highly competitive market, shippers are facing tremendous price pressures and increasing consumer demand for faster delivery services. Utilizing Hangar A's innovative air logistics platform, shippers have the opportunity to cut total transportation and labor costs by up to twenty percent (20%)."

Shippers can either subscribe to the Hangar A SaaS platform to build and manage their own proprietary last mile supply chain. Or, if a shipper would prefer to outsource the fulfillment process to Hangar A, the shipper can elect to use Hangar A's Logistics-as-a-Service offering. As a Logistics-as-a-Service customer, Hangar A and its' professional TSA-certified logistics team will handle the entire booking and confirmation process for the shipper. With either option, the shipper will have total visibility of the end-to-end air freight process and all of the transportation data will be made available to the shipper to run on-demand cost and performance analytics.

It's Hangar A's goal to offer shippers the most advanced decision support in the air cargo industry. Beyond track and trace capabilities, Hangar A offers shippers on-demand analytics and decision support tools that provide valuable insights and better transportation decisions – using intelligent flight search to optimize routing, dynamic rate management to spot pricing advantages, on-demand cost and performance metrics, and online tools to evaluate alternative shipping options.

"In my thirty years in the air logistics industry, I have never seen a product with the level of automation that Hangar A provides its' air freight shippers," states Scott Kowalczyk, Vice President, Global Logistics. "With Hangar A's advanced air logistics platform, shippers can book, track, and manage air shipments faster and easier than ever before - leveraging tools to optimize routing, labor efficiency, and costs on each and every shipment."

Judith Taylor, an independent supply chain consultant, stated: "Hangar A's approach to putting shipping optimization at the fingertips of air freight shippers is a game changer. It will give companies the opportunity to compete without having to invest millions of dollars in logistics systems infrastructure."

For additional information on Hangar A and its' revolutionary digital air platform, please visit www.hangara.com.

