Hanger Reports Full Year 2017 Results

"Hanger remains on schedule to achieve the financial reporting goals we provided in January, specifically a transition to current SEC filer status in 2018," stated Thomas Kiraly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hanger, Inc. "We are now focused on preparing our interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and our intention is to file our first quarter Form 10-Q as expeditiously as possible."

Subsequent to reporting and filing Hanger's second quarter 2018 results, the Company currently plans to commence the process of relisting on a national securities exchange, which it anticipates will occur in the autumn timeframe.

Vinit Asar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanger, Inc., stated, "Hanger stands at an important inflection point in our corporate journey. In addition to the multi-year investments made to strengthen our infrastructure, we have also dedicated substantial resources and shareholder capital to advance Hanger's leadership in the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry."

Mr. Asar continued, "We are pleased to have achieved a return to same clinic revenue growth in 2017. Our patient care segment exited 2017 with fourth quarter same clinic revenue growth per day of 2.1 percent and full year net revenue growth of 1.4 percent. These results were driven by an annualized return to positive same clinic growth and higher net revenue yield after a year of investment in key revenue cycle management initiatives during 2016 and early 2017. These actions, combined with initiatives to manage costs, led to double digit growth in profitability as well as free cash flow improvements compared to 2016."

Mr. Asar concluded, "While we still have much to accomplish, we plan to prudently invest in our business to maximize our potential, and ensure Hanger successfully achieves the requirements of health care's triple aim: better care, better health and better value. Powering this goal is the hard work and dedication of our 4,600 associates who help bring life-changing improvements to the patients we serve every day."

Financial Highlights for 2017 Compared to 2016

Net revenue in 2017 of $1.041 billion , compared to $1.042 billion for 2016.





, compared to for 2016. Net revenue declined by $1.3 million , or 0.1 percent. Growth in the Patient Care segment (82 percent of net revenue) was offset by a decline in the Company's Products and Services segment, primarily due to decreased therapeutics solutions revenue.



, or 0.1 percent. Growth in the Patient Care segment (82 percent of net revenue) was offset by a decline in the Company's Products and Services segment, primarily due to decreased therapeutics solutions revenue.

The Patient Care segment benefited from improvements in claims documentation processes during 2016, which reduced disallowed revenue by $12.4 million .



.

Same clinic revenue growth was 0.8 percent for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2.1 percent for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 . These growth rates exclude the favorable effect of improvements in disallowance trends.



and 2.1 percent for the three month period ended . These growth rates exclude the favorable effect of improvements in disallowance trends. GAAP loss from continuing operations was $104.7 million in 2017, compared to $107.4 million in 2016. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $119.6 million compared to $108.5 million in 2016, an increase of $11.1 million year-over-year.



in 2017, compared to in 2016. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was compared to in 2016, an increase of year-over-year. GAAP results include charges for the impairment of intangible assets, allowance for deferred tax assets, amortization expense, third party professional fees and severance expense.





The charges for the non-cash impairment of intangible assets related to the Products and Services segment and totaled $54.7 million and $86.2 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively.



and in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Expenses for third party professional fees incurred in connection with financial statement remediation, in excess of historical amounts, totaled $32.3 million and $37.2 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively.



and in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Growth in earnings prior to charges and expenses for third party fees resulted primarily from increased contribution and margin expansion within the Patient Care segment that was partially offset by decreased earnings from the Products and Services segment and increased bonus expense.



GAAP diluted loss per share was $2.89 in 2017, compared to $2.96 in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted income per share was $0.33 in 2017, compared to $0.39 in 2016.



in 2017, compared to in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted income per share was in 2017, compared to in 2016. Non-GAAP income on a per share basis was negatively impacted by a $12.5 million increase in GAAP interest expense in 2017 compared to 2016 (or approximately $0.21 per share).

Complete reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables located at the end of this press release.

Detailed Results: 2017 and 2016

For 2017, the Company's net revenue of $1.041 billion declined $1.3 million, or 0.1 percent, compared to 2016. The net revenue result was driven by an $11.8 million, or 1.4 percent increase in the Patient Care segment which was offset by a $13.1 million, or 6.5 percent, decrease in the Products & Services segment.

Patient Care Segment

For 2017, the Company's Patient Care net revenue totaled $852.0 million, an increase of $11.8 million compared to 2016. The net revenue growth was primarily the result of lower disallowed revenue and resumed same clinic revenue growth during 2017.

In 2016 the Company launched an initiative in the Patient Care segment to improve claims documentation and submission procedures. While these efforts impacted clinic-level productivity and lowered clinical throughput during 2016 and early 2017, the Company benefited from resulting improvements in disallowed sales during 2017. Patient Care disallowed revenue decreased by $12.4 million to $37.0 million , or 4.2 percent of segment Adjusted Gross Revenue, as compared with $49.4 million , or 5.6 percent of segment Adjusted Gross Revenue, in 2016.



to , or 4.2 percent of segment Adjusted Gross Revenue, as compared with , or 5.6 percent of segment Adjusted Gross Revenue, in 2016.

Same clinic revenue per day grew 0.8 percent for the full year 2017 and 2.1 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding the favorable effect of improvements in disallowed revenue.

Income from operations before interest expenses and income taxes for the Patient Care segment were $122.4 million during 2017, which reflected an increase of $29.7 million over the $92.7 million reported in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $148.0 million, which reflected a $25.9 million increase over the prior year period.

In addition to the favorable effect of earnings flow-through relating to the $12.4 million decrease in disallowed revenue, the Patient Care segment also benefited from a $10.6 million in net non-personnel related expense reductions. These reductions were primarily comprised of savings in lease, material costs, telecommunications and bad debt expenses.



decrease in disallowed revenue, the Patient Care segment also benefited from a in net non-personnel related expense reductions. These reductions were primarily comprised of savings in lease, material costs, telecommunications and bad debt expenses.

The Patient Care segment reflected a net personnel expense decrease of $3.2 million year-over-year, which was comprised of a $12.6 million decrease in salaries, benefits, payroll taxes and related employment costs. This was partially offset by increased bonus and commission expenses of $9.4 million . During 2016 and 2017, in connection with ongoing assessments of clinic locations and performance, the Company closed certain underperforming clinics and realigned segment administrative functions. These actions contributed to the decrease in personnel expenses achieved in 2017.



year-over-year, which was comprised of a decrease in salaries, benefits, payroll taxes and related employment costs. This was partially offset by increased bonus and commission expenses of . During 2016 and 2017, in connection with ongoing assessments of clinic locations and performance, the Company closed certain underperforming clinics and realigned segment administrative functions. These actions contributed to the decrease in personnel expenses achieved in 2017.

Income from operations also benefited from a $3.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, as compared to the prior year.

Products & Services Segment

For 2017, the Company's Products & Services net revenue totaled $188.8 million, a $13.1 million decrease compared to 2016. The revenue decline was due to the net loss of customer contracts for therapeutic solutions, which provides services to the post-acute market, primarily within skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Hanger recognized approximately $60.1 million in revenues from therapeutic solutions in 2017. The Company currently estimates that it could experience a decline of approximately $8 million from these services in 2018. The Company is currently pursuing strategies to stabilize and maximize



in revenues from therapeutic solutions in 2017. The Company currently estimates that it could experience a decline of approximately from these services in 2018. The Company is currently pursuing strategies to stabilize and maximize

Revenue from the distribution of O&P componentry to independent providers, which constitutes over 68 percent of total Products and Services segment revenue, increased slightly in 2017 and is anticipated to reflect modest growth in 2018.

Loss from operations before interest expenses and income taxes for the Products and Services segment decreased by $24.1 million to $27.7 million in 2017 from $51.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Products and Services segment was $38.5 million in 2017 which reflected a $10.1 million decrease as compared with segment Adjusted EBITDA of $48.6 million in the prior year.

The decrease in the segment's loss from operations primarily related to a reduction in non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets relating to the Product & Services segment. The Company recorded a charge of $54.7 million in 2017 compared to a charge of $86.2 million in 2016.

Net Loss from Operations; Interest Expense

For 2017, net loss from operations was $19.7 million compared with a net loss from operations of $72.1 million in 2016.

In addition to the reduction of non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets discussed above, the Company also benefited from decreases in its materials costs, personnel costs, other operating costs, professional accounting and legal fees, and depreciation and amortization expenses in 2017.





Net personnel cost savings of $2.4 million were attained through a decrease in salaries, benefits and other personnel costs associated with reduction in force undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2016, as well as clinic closures, which were partially offset by increased bonus expenses.

Interest expense for 2017 increased to $57.7 million from $45.2 million in 2016. This $12.5 million increase resulted from $10.7 million higher interest expense associated with the Company's debt refinancing in the third quarter of 2016 and $1.8 million related to an increase in interest rates and borrowings.

Liquidity

On December 31, 2017, the Company had liquidity of $87.9 million, comprised of $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $86.4 million in available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, compared to $102.1 million of liquidity as of December 31, 2016. The $14.2 million decrease in liquidity from 2016 was the result of lower revolver capacity as well as uses of cash to reduce long-term indebtedness and other investing activity.

Business Update and Preliminary Q1 and 2018 View

The Company has not yet completed the preparation of its financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. However, it has previously provided certain preliminary estimates of its cash flows and liquidity in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2018.

The Company preliminarily estimates that consolidated net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 will be approximately $234 million, which is generally consistent with net revenue reported for the first quarter of 2017. The Company's estimate of net revenue includes:

Modest Patient Care segment revenue growth, driven primarily by same clinic revenue per day growth of approximately 1.1 percent.





Declines in the Products and Services segment, offsetting Patient Care growth, driven by therapeutic solutions.

The Company currently anticipates modest year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018, driven by favorable expense trends including lower benefit expense compared to the first quarter of 2017.

For the full year 2018, the Company currently anticipates net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be generally consistent with actual 2017 results. In addition, as a result of the Company completing its debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2018, interest expense for the full year is expected to be approximately $40 million, which reflects an approximately $18 million decrease as compared to 2017.

All amounts relating to 2018 for the first quarter and full year are preliminary and subject to material change as the Company completes the preparation and review of its financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and otherwise further evaluates its expectations for annual results.

Additional Notes

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is included in the tables provided at the back of this press release. The Company has provided certain supplemental key statistics relating its results for the full years 2014–2016. These key statistics are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management to analyze the Company's business results that are being provided for informational and analytical context.

About Hanger, Inc. – Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (OTC PINK: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward‑looking statements," including statements regarding the timing of filing of, and the outcome of the Company's work in connection with, completing certain financial statements and other financial data. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "preliminary," "intends," "expects," "plans" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that additional information may arise during the course of the Company's ongoing financial statement preparation and closing processes that would require the Company to make additional adjustments or revisions to its estimates or financial statements and other financial data, to identify additional material weaknesses, or to take any other necessary action relating to the Company's accounting practices; the time required to complete the Company's financial statements and other financial data and accounting review; the time required to prepare its periodic reports for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the Company's financial statements; any regulatory review of, or litigation relating to, the Company's accounting practices, financial statements and other financial data, periodic reports or other corporate actions; changes in the demand for our O&P products and services; uncertainties relating to the results of operations or recently acquired O&P patient care clinics; the Company's ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; federal laws governing the health care industry; uncertainties inherent in investigations and legal proceedings; governmental policies affecting O&P operations; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this press release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

Table 1 Hanger, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except par value and share amounts)













As of December 31,



2017

2016 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,508

$ 7,157 Net accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $14,065

and $15,521 in 2017 and 2016, respectively

146,346

144,562 Inventories

69,138

68,225 Income taxes receivable

13,079

13,200 Other current assets

20,888

19,137 Total current assets

250,959

252,281









Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

93,615

100,467 Goodwill

196,343

249,678 Other intangible assets, net

21,940

32,941 Deferred income taxes

68,126

94,223 Other assets

9,440

25,514 Total assets

$ 640,423

$ 755,104









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 4,336

$ 30,944 Accounts payable

48,269

50,549 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

65,838

78,950 Accrued interest payable

845

662 Accrued compensation related costs

53,005

36,162 Total current liabilities

172,293

197,267









Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt, less current portion

445,928

441,706 Other liabilities

50,253

50,717 Total liabilities

668,474

689,690









Commitments and contingent liabilities

















Shareholders (Deficit) Equity:

















Common stock, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized;

36,515,232 shares issued and 36,372,411 shares outstanding in 2017,

and 36,183,894 shares issued and 36,041,073 shares outstanding in 2016

365

362 Additional paid-in capital

333,738

322,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,686)

(1,440) Retained deficit

(359,772)

(255,003) Treasury stock, at cost 142,821 shares at 2017 and 2016, respectively

(696)

(696) Total shareholders (deficit) equity

(28,051)

65,414 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 640,423

$ 755,104











Table 2 Hanger, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Net revenue

$ 1,040,769

$ 1,042,054

$ 1,067,172 Material costs

329,223

332,071

336,283 Personnel costs

361,090

363,537

367,094 Other operating costs

129,831

139,024

140,839 General and administrative expenses

110,078

107,224

111,761 Professional accounting and legal fees

36,239

41,233

28,647 Depreciation and amortization

39,259

44,887

46,343 Impairment of intangible assets

54,735

86,164

385,807 Loss from operations

(19,686)

(72,086)

(349,602)













Interest expense, net

57,688

45,199

29,892 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

6,031

7,237 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(77,374)

(123,316)

(386,731)













Provision (benefit) for income taxes

27,297

(15,910)

(67,614) Loss from continuing operations

(104,671)

(107,406)

(319,117) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

935

(7,974) Net loss

$ (104,671)

$ (106,471)

$ (327,091)













Other comprehensive (loss) income:











Unrealized (loss) gain on DB SERP, net of income tax (benefit) provision

of $(151), $(16) and $81 for 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively

$ (246)

$ (26)

$ 474 Comprehensive loss

$ (104,917)

$ (106,497)

$ (326,617)













Basic and Diluted Per Common Share Data:











Loss from continuing operations

$ (2.89)

$ (2.99)

$ (8.96) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

0.03

(0.22) Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ (2.89)

$ (2.96)

$ (9.18)













Shares used to compute basic and diluted per common share amounts

36,270,920

35,933,222

35,635,448





























Table 3 Hanger, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands)

















For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (104,671)

$ (106,471)

$ (327,091) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

935

(7,974) Loss from continuing operations

(104,671)

(107,406)

(319,117)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

39,259

44,887

46,343 Provision for doubtful accounts

9,422

13,727

12,854 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

54,735

86,164

385,807 Stock-based compensation expense

12,930

9,763

11,134 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

26,248

4,031

(48,926) Amortization of debt issuance costs

8,876

4,921

3,371 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

6,031

7,237 Gain on sale and disposal of fixed assets

(2,059)

(5,055)

(2,384)













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired companies:











Net accounts receivable

(12,585)

17,612

(13,625) Inventories

(913)

253

2,520 Other current assets

661

849

3,913 Income taxes

121

18,725

(40,152) Accounts payable

(3,562)

(3,133)

8,084 Accrued expenses and accrued interest payable

(12,929)

(3,045)

(6,264) Accrued compensation related costs

16,843

(12,006)

6,877 Other liabilities

(2,271)

(5,797)

6,940 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

30,105

70,521

64,612 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

-

(1,425)

(5,098) Net cash provided by operating activities

30,105

69,096

59,514













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(16,355)

(21,148)

(27,620) Purchase of equipment leased to third parties under operating leases

(6,000)

(2,476)

(4,632) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

-

(10,215) Restricted cash

(1,016)

1,615

(54) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance investment

17,135

-

- Purchase of company-owned life insurance investment

(555)

(2,543)

(2,544) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,909

5,960

4,954 Other investing activities, net

-

(10)

(50) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(1,882)

(18,602)

(40,161) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

-

1,425

4,987 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,882)

(17,177)

(35,174)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings under term loan

420

274,400

- Repayment of term loan

(28,545)

(19,688)

(14,063) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement

156,965

23,000

155,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement

(151,965)

(155,000)

(93,000) Payment of senior notes

-

(200,000)

- Payment of employee taxes on stock-based compensation

(1,477)

(288)

(2,212) Payment on seller note and other contingent consideration

(5,197)

(9,128)

(13,561) Payment of capital lease obligations

(1,210)

(979)

(1,110) Payment of debt issuance costs and fees

(2,863)

(15,832)

(8,340) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations

(33,872)

(103,515)

22,714













(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,649)

(51,596)

47,054 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year

7,157

58,753

11,699 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year

$ 1,508

$ 7,157

$ 58,753















Table 4 Hanger, Inc. Segment Information: Revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)













EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income

before certain charges, impairments of intangible assets, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in

connection with our financial statement remediation, debt extinguishment costs, expenses associated with equity-based

compensation, severance expenses associated with significant reductions in force and expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions.



We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures to assess the relative level of our indebtedness and our compliance with

certain debt covenants which are based on these measures. Additionally, we utilize these measures to assess our operating and

financial performance. We believe that these measures enhance a user's understanding of normal operating income excluding

certain charges, depreciation and amortization.



Neither EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance computed in accordance with Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income,

cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a

measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying

interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other

companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend these

measures to be predictive of future results of operations.



















For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Net Revenue(a)











Patient Care

$ 851,973

$ 840,130

$ 874,960 Products & Services

188,796

201,924

192,212 Net revenue

$ 1,040,769

$ 1,042,054

$ 1,067,172













EBITDA(b)











Patient Care

$ 143,781

$ 117,622

$ (251,394) Products & Services

(17,513)

(40,172)

40,655 Corporate & Other

(106,695)

(104,649)

(92,520) EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 19,573

$ (27,199)

$ (303,259)













Adjusted EBITDA(b)











Patient Care

$ 148,007

$ 122,088

$ 134,946 Products & Services

38,504

48,558

45,612 Corporate & Other

(66,908)

(62,187)

(63,401) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 119,603

$ 108,459

$ 117,157













(a) Excludes intersegment revenue. (b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are "Non-GAAP" measures. Please refer to both Table 6 and Table 7 for a reconciliation of these

measures to GAAP net income.

Table 5 Hanger, Inc. Reconciliation of net (loss) and (loss) per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













Earnings Per Share (or "EPS") is defined as net income divided by our diluted common shares during the applicable period.

Adjusted EPS is defined as EPS adjusted for impairments of intangible assets, third-party professional fees in excess of normal

amounts incurred in connection with our financial statement remediation, debt extinguishment costs, severance expenses

associated with significant reductions in force and expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions and certain other charges.



We utilize Adjusted EPS to assess our operating and financial performance. We believe that this measure enhances a user's

understanding of normal operating results excluding certain charges.



Adjusted EPS is not a measure of financial performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in

isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or

cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of

Adjusted EPS is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to

similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EPS may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend

these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.



















For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Net loss - as reported (GAAP)

$ (104,671)

$ (106,471)

$ (327,091)













Adjustments:











Impairment of intangible assets

54,735

86,164

385,807 Amortization expense

9,527

13,918

13,800 Third party professional fees

32,301

37,244

23,475 Extinguishment of debt

-

6,031

7,237 Severance expenses associated with reduction in force

64

2,487

- (Income) loss from discontinued operations before taxes

-

(1,425)

11,223 Specified adjustments prior to tax effect

$ 96,627

$ 144,419

$ 441,542













Tax effect of specified adjustments (a)

19,981

(23,974)

(87,436)













Specified adjustments after taxes

116,608

120,445

354,106













Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 11,937

$ 13,974

$ 27,015













Basic and diluted loss per share - as reported (GAAP)

$ (2.89)

$ (2.96)

$ (9.18) Effect of above listed specified adjustments

3.22

3.35

9.94 Adjusted diluted income per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.33

$ 0.39

$ 0.76













Shares used to compute adjusted diluted per common share amounts

36,566,638

36,078,719

35,739,766













(a) "Tax effect of specified adjustments" reflects the difference between the Company's effective provision for taxes and the

application of a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 38% to the Company's earnings from continuing operations

before taxes, after the incorporation of the identified above adjustments.

Table 6 Hanger, Inc. Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)













EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income

before certain charges, impairments of intangible assets, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in

connection with our financial statement remediation, debt extinguishment costs, expenses associated with equity-based

compensation, severance expenses associated with significant reductions in force and expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions.



We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures to assess the relative level of our indebtedness and our compliance with

certain debt covenants which are based on these measures. Additionally, we utilize these measures to assess our operating and

financial performance. We believe that these measures enhance a user's understanding of normal operating income excluding

certain charges, depreciation and amortization.



Neither EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be

considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of

operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the

calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented

may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of

historical operating results, and we do not intend these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.



















For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Net loss - as reported (GAAP)

$ (104,671)

$ (106,471)

$ (327,091)













Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:











Depreciation and amortization

39,259

44,887

46,343 Interest expense, net

57,688

45,199

29,892 Extinguishment of debt

-

6,031

7,237 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

27,297

(15,910)

(67,614) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(935)

7,974 Specified adjustments - net loss to EBITDA

124,244

79,272

23,832 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

19,573

(27,199)

(303,259)













Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:











Impairment of intangible assets

54,735

86,164

385,807 Third-party professional fees

32,301

37,244

23,475 Equity-based compensation

12,930

9,763

11,134 Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

- Severance expenses associated with reduction in force

64

2,487

- Specified further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

100,030

135,658

420,416 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 119,603

$ 108,459

$ 117,157















Table 7 Hanger, Inc. Segment reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)

















For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Patient Care

























Net income (loss) - as reported (GAAP)

90,350

59,668

(310,745) Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:











Depreciation and amortization

21,363

24,873

25,674 Interest expense, net

32,068

33,081

33,677 Extinguishment of debt

-

-

- Provision (benefit) for income taxes

-

-

- Specified adjustments - net income (loss) to EBITDA

53,431

57,954

59,351 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

143,781

117,622

(251,394)













Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:











Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

382,860 Third-party professional fees

-

-

- Equity-based compensation

4,138

2,989

3,480 Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

- Severance expenses associated with reduction in force

88

1,477

- Specified further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

4,226

4,466

386,340 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

148,007

122,088

134,946













Products & Services

























Net (loss) income - as reported (GAAP)

(40,872)

(64,869)

15,658 Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:











Depreciation and amortization

10,163

11,600

11,883 Interest expense, net

13,196

13,097

13,114 Extinguishment of debt

-

-

- Provision (benefit) for income taxes

-

-

- Specified adjustments - net income to EBITDA

23,359

24,697

24,997 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(17,513)

(40,172)

40,655













Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:











Impairment of intangible assets

54,735

86,164

2,947 Third-party professional fees

-

-

- Equity-based compensation

1,306

1,556

2,010 Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

- Severance expenses associated with reduction in force

(24)

1,010

- Specified further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

56,017

88,730

4,957 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

38,504

48,558

45,612













Corporate & Other

























Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (GAAP)

(154,149)

(102,205)

(24,030) Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:











Depreciation and amortization

7,733

8,414

8,786 Interest expense, net

12,424

(979)

(16,899) Extinguishment of debt

-

6,031

7,237 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

27,297

(15,910)

(67,614) Specified adjustments - net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA

47,454

(2,444)

(68,490) EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(106,695)

(104,649)

(92,520)













Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:











Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

- Third-party professional fees

32,301

37,244

23,475 Equity-based compensation

7,486

5,218

5,644 Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

- Severance expenses associated with reduction in force

-

-

- Specified further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

39,787

42,462

29,119 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(66,908)

(62,187)

(63,401) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 119,603

$ 108,459

$ 117,157















Table 8 Hanger, Inc. Indebtedness (dollars in thousands)









As of December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Term loan due June, 2018

$ 151,875

$ 180,000

$ 199,688 Term loan B, due August, 2019

280,000

280,000

- Revolving credit facility

5,000

-

132,000 Senior notes due 2018

-

-

200,000 Seller notes

5,912

11,110

19,838 Financing leases and other

18,169

18,245

21,134 Total debt before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs

460,956

489,355

572,660













Unamortized discount

(5,556)

(7,511)

(1,820) Debt issuance costs, net

(5,136)

(9,194)

(4,407) Total debt

$ 450,264

$ 472,650

$ 566,433













Reported as:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 4,336

$ 30,944

$ 30,385 Long-term debt

445,928

441,706

536,048 Total debt

$ 450,264

$ 472,650

$ 566,433















Table 9 Hanger, Inc. Key Operating Metrics

















As of and for the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2015













Same clinic revenue growth per day (a):











Growth rate on net revenue

2.2%

(2.4)%

5.7% Growth rate excluding favorable effect of change in rate of

disallowances

0.8%

(3.1)%

3.1%













Clinical locations:











Patient care clinics

682

706

721 Satellite clinics

112

115

116 Total clinical locations

794

821

837



























(a) Same Clinic Revenue per Day - Same Clinic Revenue per Day normalizes sales for the number of days a clinic was open in

each comparable period. These measures are both non-GAAP and unaudited.

