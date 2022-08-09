"Hangover Leave" Tops Job Perks Wish-List

Millions also back "Breakup leave," "Social media detox days," "Houseplant bereavement leave": Trusaic.com poll

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hangover leave" is the new job perk that Americans would most like to see employers start offering, suggests a new poll.

Millions would also welcome such other new benefits as "Breakup leave" (when a relationship ends) and "Houseplant bereavement leave" – according to the poll of 1,230 Americans conducted by YouGov for Trusaic , a supplier of equal pay software.

The war for talent, the "Great Resignation" and high inflation mean that employers are now offering ever more lavish benefits, in a perks arms race.

"Some employers already offer "Pawternity leave" (to bond with a new pet) and pet bereavement leave," says Matt Gotchy, Trusaic's Executive VP of Marketing.

"Paid celebration recovery leave," alias "Hangover leave" tops our wish-list of new "fantasy" job perks, with 23% (equivalent to 59M Americans) of poll respondents backing the idea.

17% (44M Americans) want "Breakup leave"

12% (31M) want "Social media detox days"

9% (23M) want "Compassionate leave for heartsick sports fans," when their team loses a big game/series

5% (13M) want "Houseplant bereavement leave"

Nearly 48 million Americans quit their jobs last year, an all-time record. Studies show there are now two jobs for every one candidate.

Outlandish job perks may be one way to attract and retain talent in such competitive times – but employer emphasis on pay equity, says Gotchy, could work even better.

Josh Bersin, the influential HR analyst, writes that "'… equitable and fair pay is among the greatest drivers of employee satisfaction … we have to focus on pay equity … '"

The number one HR trend in 2022, declares The Harvard Business Review, is that, "Fairness and equity will be the defining issues for organizations."

Says Gotchy: "If you want to win the war for talent, pay equity may be your best weapon – even better than houseplant bereavement leave."

ABOUT Trusaic : Trusaic is a leading HR and compliance technology company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and compliance. Our mission is to create a better working world – by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

