Hangzhou Extends an Invitation to the World

The Hangzhou New York MetroCard Campaign aims to introduce Americans to Hangzhou and encourage them to visit this historic and cultural city, known for its scenic beauty, silk production, tea culture and two UNESCO World Heritage sites.

At the press conference, Commissioner of Hangzhou Tourism Commission, Mr. Zhang Hongbin, stated that, "As an important part of Hangzhou's international promotional efforts, this campaign is intended to serve as an open invitation to overseas visitors, particularly in the U.S. Through our efforts, we hope that the American market can get to know Hangzhou's unique charm and that it will encourage all U.S. travelers to visit our city."

The Hangzhou x New York MetroCard Campaign will launch a total of 40,000 branded NYC MetroCards that feature an image of Hangzhou and the campaign website - www.hzgoldenticket.com. Starting in May, 20,000 of the branded cards were distributed in two of New York City's busiest transportation hubs, Grand Central Terminal and downtown's World Trade Center Station. The remaining 20,000 cards will be distributed in August. Commuters in New York City have an opportunity to obtain this exclusive MetroCard, which is intended to entice them to visit Hangzhou, while supplies last.

The first lucky 100 people to register and opt in on the website (www.hzgoldenticket.com) will receive a "golden ticket," which includes a prepaid New York MetroCard with two subway rides, by mail. Another 900 golden tickets will be distributed at events throughout the year. Each "golden ticket" can be exchanged for a special MetroCard that will allow users to ride the subway in Hangzhou for free (terms and conditions may apply). Participants can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win free flights to Hangzhou.

An additional element to this campaign is the "Next Stop Hangzhou" Photo Contest. This contest encourages travelers to submit their three best vacation photos on Instagram with the hashtag #NextStopHangzhou for a chance to win a trip to Hangzhou. While in Hangzhou, the winner will capture everything they see, hear, feel and taste, and share with their social media followers and on the campaign website.

A photo taken by the Photo Contest winner in Hangzhou will be featured on the back of the second round of MetroCards distributed in NYC in August. This version of the MetroCard aims to showcase the ancient and modern beauty of Hangzhou from an American traveler's perspective, enhancing the connection between these two world cities.

The campaign was featured by TVC on ABC and in USA Today in New York and California on May 3, 2018.

With a theme of "One MetroCard, Two Cities," the Hangzhou Tourism Commission hopes to utilize the heavily-trafficked New York City subway system as a platform to raise awareness of Hangzhou as a bustling, modern destination and ultimately hopes to attract more overseas visitors to experience Hangzhou's magnificence and beauty firsthand.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hangzhou-extends-an-invitation-to-the-world-300643609.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Tourism Commission