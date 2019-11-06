Hangzhou Initiates Campaign in Pursuit of Building the Destination for MICE of the New Economy

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, the "Hangzhou–Leading Innovation for Future Conferences" campaign, organized by Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, was launched in Cloud Town. The campaign shed light on Hangzhou's unparalleled strengths as the destination for MICE of the new economy, including its industrial competitiveness, innovation drivers and growth potential.

In the campaign, Dr. Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud and volunteer of the 2050 Conference, delivered a keynote speech themed 2050: Tech Brings Youth Together. Paul Vallee, Managing Director of the BestCities Global Alliance and Executive Consultant of GainingEdge, shared Successful International Conference Destinations. Yang Guang, Director of Political Think Tank Department, China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency, released The Research Report on Hangzhou as the Destination for MICE of the New Economy.

With Huawei's CloudLink collaborative telepresence solution, the campaign built a bridge between its attendees and the representatives of Hangzhou's competitive industries, MICE facility and product suppliers, and municipal service departments, regardless of where they were on the day. Centering on "Shaping the Future with a Versatile Hangzhou", their interaction unveiled the remarkable strengths of the city to accommodate MICE events. Before ending on a successful note, the campaign held the Appointment Ceremony of the Ninth Cohort of Hangzhou Conference Ambassadors, Plaque Awarding Ceremony of Hangzhou's First Batch of Exemplary Conference Service Suppliers, and Plaque Awarding Ceremony of Hangzhou's Top 10 New Economy Conference Towns.

Before the initiation, the campaign organizer appointed 20 "48-hour Experience Officers of Future Industries", who were MICE experts and corporate executives from the new economy sectors, such as digital economy, fashion industry, new retail, new energy and bio-pharmaceuticals. On November 5, the "Experience Day of Future Conferences", the "Experience Officers" and five entrepreneurs of Zhejiang-based enterprises exchanged views on the strengths and growth prospect of Hangzhou's future industries in the context of the new economy. As part of their job description, the "officers" were taken on a tour to Hangzhou's indigenous culture–tea, silk, epigraphic and sigillographic crafts, and Chinese zither, all gems of local MICE products. They also visited industrial clusters such as Cloud Town and E-fashion Town, and charted out strategies for companies to compete in the era of the new economy with corporate executives from Geely's Geometry, Lixing Group, Smart Vision, EIFINI, NIO, etc.

Over the past few years, the new economy sectors in Hangzhou, such as digital economy, fintech, bio-pharmaceuticals, cultural and creative industries, new retail and new energy, have maintained robust growth momentum, which generated a brisk demand for new economy-themed conferences. As its impetus grows strong, the conference industry spares no effort to bolster the clusterization of the new economy industries and further their growth in many ways, such as holding iconic the new economy-themed conferences. Against such backdrop, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism initiated the "Hangzhou–Leading Innovation for Future Conferences" campaign. It's hoped that the event will help nurse an environment where the conference industry and competitive industries can reciprocate and nudge each other towards a shared destiny, and illustrate Hangzhou's resolve as a destination for international conferences.

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism