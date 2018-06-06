Hangzhou Just Biotherapeutics Secures $35 Million Series B+ Financing

As the lead investor, Hillhouse Capital said, "Innovative medicine has great market growth potential because it can truly create value for society, serving patients in and outside China. Hillhouse has always valued medical research and innovation. We appreciate HJB's capabilities and promising future in the field of bio-pharmaceutical research and development and are willing to support the firm's long-term growth using the principles and methods of value investing."

HJB was originally founded in 2016 by former Amgen and Genentech executives in Hangzhou, China. HJB has partnered with Seattle-based Just Biotherapeutics Inc. to develop and apply state-of-the-art biomanufacturing and process development platform enabling the development and manufacture of antibody and recombinant proteins at a reduced cost and accelerated speed while maintaining global quality standards. HJB's pipeline currently consists of assets in areas of high-unmet need including oncologic, genetic rare diseases and metabolic diseases. HJB employs a team of nearly one hundred scientists and engineers at its sites in Hangzhou and Boston, and is led by seasoned executives from MNCs.

About Hillhouse Capital

Hillhouse Capital Group (Hillhouse) is a company dedicated to long-term value investing. Founded by Lei Zhang in 2005, it has grown to be China's biggest private equity investment company. Hillhouse focuses on the healthcare, consumer, TMT, advanced manufacturing, finance and corporate services sectors, and has invested in many household names in China including Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, Midea, Blue Moon, Belle International and Nio. Bio-pharmaceuticals and healthcare has always been one of our most important areas of investment. Aiming to be a long-term partner with companies developing innovative medicine, Hillhouse has invested in and supported a number of medical enterprises, including Wuxi Apptec, BeiGene, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Innovent Biologics and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical. In Europe and the United States, we have invested in Moderna, Viela, Kiniksa, Apellis and Arcus, among other dozens of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

About Hangzhou Just Biotherapeutics

Hangzhou Just Biotherapeutics (HJB) is a biotherapeutics platform company, with a focus on developing innovative therapies in three areas of high unmet need: oncologic, genetic rare diseases and metabolic diseases. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the HJB team aims to address the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics, and deliver lasting value in the global marketplace.

