HangZing Launches to Fight the After-Effects of Alcohol Consumption

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HangZing (www.hangzing.com) is an innovative business founded by a British Chemical Engineer and is committed to using groundbreaking technology to create radical food and drink products.

HangZing produces a revolutionary range of drinks designed to give a natural pick-me-up for people that work hard and play hard. The drinks are scientifically formulated using a blend of naturally-functional ingredients to fight the after-effects of alcohol consumption and to replenish the nutrients and minerals lost during partying, traveling and exercising.

HangZing is available via Amazon Prime and the brand's website: www.hangzing.com/ in two varieties, Lychee and Lemongrass and Garden Mint, for $28.99 per box (6 x 100ml bottles).

Available in two innovative varieties, Lychee & Lemongrass and Garden Mint, every convenient 100 ml bottle is made by combining herbs, electrolytes and vitamins. The range is sweetened naturally from pure Canadian maple syrup and is free from added sugar, sweeteners and is suitable for vegans.

HangZing helps individuals reboot and get the most from their day, and provides a natural alternative to unhealthy "morning after" remedies, including painkillers and junk food.

Product Functionality and Usage

As the liver metabolizes alcohol, a compound called Acetaldehyde is produced as a by-product. Acetaldehyde is a harmful, toxic compound for the human body. It is this that causes the headaches, nausea, muscle aches, fatigue, increased sensitivity to light and facial flushing associated with too much drinking.

HangZing works in three ways. First, it harnesses the powers of the hepatoprotective herbs Hovenia Dulcis, Milk Thistle, Nopal Cactus and Siberian Ginseng, which may facilitate the breakdown of the by-product Acetaldehyde into smaller components which can then be passed through the system.

Aloe Vera, Turmeric and Vitamin C work together to reduce the inflammation and neutralize the acidity in the stomach to ease discomfort, along with boosting the immune system. Finally, electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B complex (B1, B3, B6, B5, B12, B9) replenish the minerals and nutrients lost from drinking.

Many variables including age, weight, sex and ethnicity affect how individuals are able to detoxify alcohol in their system. To address this diversity, HangZing's research and development involved creating a proprietary formula in a bottling laboratory through an iterative approach of testing different quantities of each ingredient on hundreds of people over a period of time.

"Extensive research has shown that dihydromyricetin (DHM), a compound in hovenia dulcis, boosts the ability of the enzymes ADH and ALDH to break down both alcohol and acetaldehyde. The research concludes that DHM can, therefore, speed up the process with which the liver breaks down acetaldehyde into smaller compounds, such as acetate, carbon dioxide and water, which can then be expelled through breathing, sweat and urine." (Chen et al., 2006)

HangZing is designed for anyone who wants to get the most out of the day after a heavy evening the night before, from busy professionals to those marking a special occasion. Packaged in a box of six 100 ml bottles, HangZing works best when consumed just before bed with plenty of water.

Ingredients

Breaking down the alcohol:

Hovenia Dulcis is a herb that is claimed to prevent liver damage and has been used for years to combat the symptoms of alcohol intoxication. Originating from Asia , it contains the revolutionary compound Dihydromyricetin that breaks down Acetaldehyde .

is a herb that is claimed to prevent liver damage and has been used for years to combat the symptoms of alcohol intoxication. Originating from , it contains the revolutionary compound that breaks down . Milk Thistle, a powerful antioxidant that has been used as a liver tonic in Europe for hundreds of years. It can protect vital liver functions and prevents free-radical damage.

a powerful antioxidant that has been used as a liver tonic in for hundreds of years. It can protect vital liver functions and prevents free-radical damage. Siberian Ginseng is a highly potent species of this medicinal root. It boosts enzymes in the liver, helping to break down alcohol effectively and efficiently.

is a highly potent species of this medicinal root. It boosts enzymes in the liver, helping to break down alcohol effectively and efficiently. Nopal Cactus has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties for the liver.

Reducing inflammation and boosting the immune system:

Aloe Vera, contains alkali properties, that neutralize the acidity of alcohol and soothe the stomach to reduce bowel inflammation.

contains alkali properties, that neutralize the acidity of alcohol and soothe the stomach to reduce bowel inflammation. Vitamin C, Vitamin C's powerful antioxidants help to maintain a powerful immune system and prevent diseases and illnesses.

Vitamin C's powerful antioxidants help to maintain a powerful immune system and prevent diseases and illnesses. Turmeric, an ancient detoxifying ingredient with antioxidant properties that works to combat free-radicals. It contains curcumin, which counteracts oesophagus inflammation.

Replenishing lost nutrients:

Electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which are depleted through alcohol consumption as a result of dehydration.

including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which are depleted through alcohol consumption as a result of dehydration. Vitamin B Complex, alcohol burns up these nutrients which are so important for the body's vital functions. Refueling these vitamins is crucial to regaining lost energy.

Notes To Editors

Founder Background

HangZing is founded by Mohit Wadhwani, a chemical engineer who is on a mission to help people bounce back and perform at their best.

Before launching his business, Wadhwani worked for a tech company. It was there that he spotted a gap in the market for a scientifically formulated drink that would help professionals like himself balance hectic social lives with busy work schedules.

HangZing's research and development involved an iterative approach of testing different quantities of each ingredient on hundreds of people over a period of time.

