The net zero luxury apartment building adds 32 sustainable units to Hamilton at Eagleview in Exton, PA

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankin Group, a vertically integrated real estate company, today celebrated the grand opening of Hamilton Passive House, marking what will be Pennsylvania's first Phius ZERO apartment community and one of the first 100% market rate, Phius ZERO communities in the country. The net zero, 32-unit luxury building completes the first phase of Hamilton at Eagleview, the award-winning, 156-unit eco-friendly apartment community in Exton, PA.

Hankin Group Opens Pennsylvania’s First Phius ZERO Multifamily Community Hankin Group Opens Pennsylvania’s First Phius ZERO Multifamily Community

Phius ZERO is the industry-setting standard for net zero energy design and the highest certification from Phius, the leading certifier of passive house projects in North America. Hamilton Passive House will meet rigorous, third-party standards for quality, durability, health, safety, and cost-optimized conservation, including eliminating on-site fossil-fueled combustion and off-setting annual operational energy with renewable energy.

Notably, the building features cutting-edge R40 insulated walls, resulting in an estimated 40% reduction in heat flow compared to lower performance R20 insulation; rooftop solar PV array, expected to generate 217,825 kWh annually and eliminate electricity bills for residents; hybrid heat pump water heaters, delivering near instant hot water that is four-times more energy efficient than standard electric heaters utilizing approximately 70% fewer heaters; and PVC and sustainable rice hull siding, which is made from 100% recycled and tree free materials to support natural habitats and biodiversity.

"For more than 20 years, Hankin Group has been committed to environmentally-conscious development, and we're proud to represent the future of sustainable living with Hamilton Passive House," said Bob Hankin, President and CEO at Hankin Group. "Phius has been an incredible partner throughout this process, and we hope today's milestone inspires a continued investment in our environment from developers across the country."

"Achieving Phius Certification for a project is an accomplishment worth celebrating as it is representative of the hard work of the project team and shows that this project will be among the most efficient and comfortable buildings in the world," said James Ortega, Project Certification Manager at Phius.

The four-story building offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with robust sustainability features, such as water conserving bathroom fixtures; induction cooking, which heats three-times faster than gas cooking while reducing harmful air pollution; super insulated triple pane windows; stainless steel Energy Star appliances; and high efficiency HVAC and ERV systems. Additional in-unit amenities include full-size high efficiency washer and dryer, expansive closets, smart lock entry and thermostat, wood inspired flooring, modern kitchens with under cabinet lighting, and more.

Residents of Hamilton at Eagleview also enjoy a full suite of upscale community amenities, including resort-style pool with outdoor TV, golf and multisport simulator, top-of-the-line fitness center, pet spa and bark park, coffee bar, EV charging stations, business center with private workspaces, spacious clubhouse with entertainment kitchen, valet trash and recycling services, and more.

The building is located just 0.5 miles from Eagleview Town Center, a vibrant community hub that offers a variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. The thriving Town Center features a beautifully landscaped, two-acre gathering space that hosts a variety of community events, such as festivals, movie nights, summer concerts, and weekly farmers market. Other amenities, including soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, community garden, and swimming pools, complete Eagleview's holistic approach to a healthy, convenient lifestyle.

Hamilton Passive House is the latest addition to Hankin Group's 800-acre, award-winning Eagleview in Chester County, PA. The mixed-use, master planned community boasts over 1,000 residences, 2.5 million square feet of distinctive commercial office and life science space, and over 50,000 square feet of prime retail space. Eagleview's thoughtfully designed system of sidewalks, jogging paths, and greenways create a unique experience that seamlessly integrates the residential, commercial, and retail aspects of the community.

"Hamilton Passive House is perfect for those seeking a luxury living experience, while also prioritizing a green lifestyle with reduced environmental impact," added Michael Hankin, COO at Hankin Group and President at Hankin Apartments. "The building perfectly encapsulates Eagleview as a hub of community, innovation, and sustainability."

Hankin Group is an industry leader in sustainable, socially responsible development. In September 2024, Hankin announced one of Chester County's first floodplain restoration projects at Keva Flats, the 19-acre luxury apartment community in Exton, PA. The $2.4 million floodplain restoration, an identified priority by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), will restore the site's floodplain to provide cutting-edge stormwater management and deliver several other significant environmental benefits, including mitigating erosion, revitalizing and expanding local habitats, reducing pollution, and improving local water quality.

The Hamilton at Eagleview residential community will be completed in three phases, with plans to deliver more than 300 luxury apartments to the site. Hamilton Passive House project partners include NORR (architecture/structural design), DAS Architects (interior design), MaGrann Associates (Passive Housing and LEED consultation), ProtoGen (solar concept design), and Solar States (solar design and installation). Hankin Construction served as the general contractor.

For additional information on Hamilton at Eagleview, please visit www.hamiltoneagleview.com.

About Hankin Group

Located in Exton, Pennsylvania, Hankin Group is a full-service, family-owned real estate company who designs, develops, and manages residential and commercial properties. For more information about Hankin Group and its projects, please visit www.hankingroup.com.

About Hankin Apartments

Hankin Apartments is a premier property management company dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences across our diverse portfolio of residential communities. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, we offer a range of modern, well-appointed apartments designed to meet the needs of today's discerning renters. Our properties are strategically located in vibrant neighborhoods, offering convenient access to amenities, transportation, and local attractions. At Hankin Apartments, we prioritize resident satisfaction through superior customer service, state-of-the-art facilities, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Discover your next home with Hankin Apartments, where comfort and convenience come together. Learn more at www.hankinapartments.com.

SOURCE Hankin Group