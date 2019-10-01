Hankins Consulting Announces Portfolio Addition of a Dermatopathology Lab in Westerville, Ohio

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankins Consulting is pleased to announce the newest addition to their portfolio, Dermatopathology Lab located in Westerville, Ohio. This state-of-the-art lab features optimal work-flow design and improves efficiencies in productivity while transforming the clients' business and delivering top dollar to the bottom line. The data we collected over the years allows us to offer our clients metrics and creative dashboards to measure and track results. To learn more about Hankins Consulting's services, visit our website and services page here.

"Over the past 20 years, we've designed and built 57 laboratories, both independent and physician owned, from 200 to 98,000 square feet," said Ron Hankins owner and CEO. "My passion for providing excellent patient care and customer service were my source of inspiration. It is the same source of passion I bring to all of my businesses including CarePath Diagnostics, CDB Energy, BioSafe Supplies, and Steri-Green Medical Waste." We walk the talk with being owners of CarepathDX and Rabkin Dermatology Laboratory.

About Hankins Consulting

Hankins Consulting incorporates over 75 combined years of experience, by providing full turnkey pathology lab build-outs, lab management consulting, licensing and compliance services along with staff acquisition and training. Hankins Consulting utilizes state of the art technology, the most efficient and thorough billing and collections process, and access to good payor contracts. Nothing is left to chance, and everything is done from our immense knowledge base from owning labs and from our previous client experiences.

Hankins Consulting is much more than design and build out of laboratories. Clients are able to take advantage of operational and billing consulting services to help ensure their laboratory is operating at full tilt, maximizing revenues and minimizing costs. Our cutting-edge new revenue stream opportunities are easy to implement in Family Practice, Internist and Podiatry specialties. Best of all we handle all the heavy lifting.

Hankins Consulting's mission is to bring both revenue and cost solutions to your medical practice regardless of your current situation.

