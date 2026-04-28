Hankook Demonstrates Strong Performance in Extreme Conditions at WRC Rally Islas Canarias 2026

Hankook's Ventus Z215 and Z210 master demanding mountain terrain, proving top-tier technological capability

Consistent performance across unpredictable weather and extreme stages reinforces Hankook brand positioning

Round 6, Vodafone Rally de Portugal, will take place from May 7 to 10 in northern Portugal

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), has successfully concluded Round 5 of the 2026 WRC, Rally Islas Canarias, held from April 23 to 26 in the Canary Islands, Spain.

2026 WRC Rally Islas Canarias - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team

First launched in 1977, Rally Islas Canarias celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. After joining the WRC calendar last season, the rally completed its second edition as an official championship round. The event unfolded across Gran Canaria Island, centered around Las Palmas, spanning approximately 322.61 kilometers over 18 Special Stages (SS).

The rally took place on a highly demanding course featuring the rough, high-abrasion asphalt surfaces characteristic of volcanic terrain, combined with repeated dramatic elevation changes. In the higher-altitude stages above 1,000 meters, dense fog and localized rainfall caused rapid shifts in road conditions, making weather the defining variable of the competition.

On the opening day, the Super Special Stage at the BP Ultimate - Circuito Islas Canarias featured side-by-side racing on a shared course layout. Despite the relatively short distance, the stage delivered intense early competition, where even minor differences in pace translated directly into position changes.

Hankook supported consistent performance by supplying its advanced tarmac rally tires, the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210, specifically engineered for extreme conditions. Both tires delivered reliable grip and control at high speeds and through continuous cornering sections, enabling drivers to maintain stability on technically demanding routes.

In this fifth round, Sébastien Ogier of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed his first victory of the season. The team swept the podium in this round, while in the Drivers' Championship, teammate Elfyn Evans leads with 101 points, with Takamoto Katsuta close behind on 99 points.

The 2026 WRC season now moves to Round 6, the Vodafone Rally de Portugal, scheduled from May 7 to 10 in northern Portugal. With the majority of its route consisting of unpaved surfaces, the rally is widely regarded as one of the most demanding events in the championship. During the event, Hankook will operate a dedicated 'Brand World' booth within the service park, leveraging motorsport content and hands-on experience programs to convey the brand's premium image.

Since becoming the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes in 2025, Hankook has continued to demonstrate its top-tier technological capability and product competitiveness. By integrating data accumulated from more than 70 global motorsport championships into its R&D, Hankook continues to drive innovation in high-performance tire technology while strengthening the global leadership of the Ventus brand.

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