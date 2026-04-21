Hankook Demonstrates Technical Excellence at the 50th Anniversary WRC Rally Islas Canarias

Round 5 of the 2026 WRC takes place on Gran Canaria Island, Spain, from April 23 to 26

A representative full tarmac event featuring dramatic elevation changes, setting the stage for a precision-driven competition

Hankook's Ventus Z215 and Z210 expected to deliver reliable performance under high temperatures and heavy loads

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), is set to support Round 5 of the 2026 WRC, Rally Islas Canarias, taking place from April 23 to 26 across Spain's Canary Islands.

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Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the 2026 Rally Islas Canarias is a historic event that joined the WRC calendar for the first time last season and returns for its second year as an official round. Based on Gran Canaria Island, home to the capital city of Las Palmas, the rally will feature 18 Special Stages (SS) with a total competitive distance of 322.61 kilometers. The entire course consists of asphalt, making it a full tarmac event.

The rally is widely regarded as one of the WRC's most iconic tarmac events, characterized by the abrasive, high-grip asphalt and dramatic elevation changes of Gran Canaria's volcanic terrain. The consistent and high levels of surface grip enable circuit-like, high-speed precision driving, yet equally subject tires to intense physical stress. In particular, maintaining consistent grip under high surface temperatures — while also adapting to the unpredictable weather conditions of the mountainous terrain — is expected to make tire performance a decisive factor in the rally outcome.

A key highlight of the opening day will be the Super Special Stage at the BP Ultimate - Circuito Islas Canarias, where drivers will compete head-to-head in a tightly contested time-attack format. The side-by-side rally is anticipated to attract strong interest from global motorsport fans.

Hankook will supply its tarmac rally tires, the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210, for this event. The Ventus Z215 is engineered to provide precise handling and stable cornering performance on abrasive asphalt surfaces, while the Ventus Z210 is designed to deliver enhanced traction and efficient water-evacuation on wet roads. Both compounds are built to maintain consistent performance under extreme driving conditions, supporting drivers in achieving high-speed precision and control.

Since the 2025 season, Hankook has served as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes, reinforcing its role as a key technical partner in global motorsport. By leveraging extensive data accumulated from top-tier FIA-sanctioned racing series, including ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and WRC, along with advanced R&D infrastructure, Hankook continues to drive innovation in high-performance tire technology while strengthening its position as a global premium brand.

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