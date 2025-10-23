Hankook Elevates 'iON' Race Technology for Formula E Season 12 Pre-Season Testing

Season 12 unveils expanded 17-round calendar across 11 iconic cities, with pre-season testing in Valencia

Formula E Season 12 pre-season testing to run from 27 to 31 October at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia

The Formula E Women's Test returns on Friday, 31 October, featuring double track time compared to last year's historic test

Hankook's iON Race tire optimized for GEN3 Evo cars, delivering proven safety and performance in the world-renowned racing circuit

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's premier electric racing series prepares to return for its most ambitious season yet, Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, is set to showcase its technology during the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E) Season 12 pre-season testing, taking place from 27 to 31 October in Valencia, Spain.

Formula E Season11 Hankook Mexico E-Prix

Now in its fourth and final season as Formula E's exclusive tire supplier and official technology partner, Hankook will once again equip all teams with the championship-proven GEN3 Evo iON Race tire. Built to deliver consistent grip, efficiency and durability, the tire has powered Formula E since Season 9 without a single tire-related incident — underscoring Hankook's proven reliability at the highest level of competition.

For drivers and engineers alike, the Valencia Pre-Season Testing represents a critical opportunity to refine setups and coordination before the season opener. Twenty drivers from 10 teams will run intensive sessions with the GEN3 Evo car and Hankook's proven iON Race tire, generating valuable data on vehicle dynamics and tire performance.

Driver feedback highlighted the tire's exceptional capabilities, with Maximilian Günther (DS PENSKE) noting, "Following my victory at the Season 10 Tokyo E-Prix, I was able to secure another triumph at the Season 11 Jeddah E-Prix. The GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, delivering remarkable grip and precise handling, even under the most demanding driving conditions. This high level of performance enabled us to maintain stability and competitiveness throughout the entire race. As we will be using the same tire this season, I am eager to build on this momentum and strive for yet another victory."

Formula E will once again deliver an expanded Women's Test at the Pre-Season Testing in Valencia. Up to 20 female drivers from all 10 teams will have the opportunity to double their track time by driving the current GEN3 Evo race car – the same model used by official Formula E drivers. Running alongside, the FIA Girls on Track program, presented by Hankook, will welcome around 100 local young women, aged 12-18, for workshops and team interaction, inspiring the next generation of talent.

Since its debut as exclusive tire supplier in Season 9, Hankook has played a pivotal role in advancing Formula E's standards of performance, sustainability, and safety. Formula E Season 12 promises an electrifying 17-round global championship spanning 11 iconic cities, launching with the São Paulo opener on 6 December and culminating with the prestigious London finale next August.

About Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

With unparalleled pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at its core, Hankook Tire & Technology continues to actively invest in the expansion of its essential capabilities to deliver consumers the utmost satisfaction on the road. Currently operating in over 160 countries, Hankook has eight manufacturing facilities and five R&D centers around the world, with over 20,000 highly dedicated professionals. Hankook Tire produces exceptional quality, high-performance radial tires for passenger cars, 4x4s, SUVs, light trucks, campers, trucks, buses and motorsport vehicles.

Hankook Tire & Technology actively participates in global sustainability initiatives and is committed to making the world a better place to live. In recognition of the commitment, Hankook Tire was first recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World (DJSI World) in 2011 and more recently has been on the list for the past six years starting from 2016. In addition, the company received the highest rating from EcoVadis Business Sustainability Rating for three years in a row.

SOURCE Hankook Tire & Technology