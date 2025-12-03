Hankook Tire Hosts '2025 TBR Fleet Meeting' in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) hosted the '2025 TBR Fleet Meeting' in Nairobi on October 28, conveying key OEM partners and major fleet customers. The session focused on sharing tire management strategies aimed at reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improving operational efficiency.

Group photo of Masai Kenya Limited, Silverstone, and other partners at Hankook MEA’s 2025 TBR Fleet Meeting event in Nairobi on October 28, 2025.
During the event, Hankook presented awards to outstanding partners and announced a new Total Tire Management contract with Masai Kenya Limited, one of Nairobi's largest fleet operators. Under the agreement, Silverstone will supply Hankook TBR tires and provide full aftersales support, including on-site technicians, regular inspections, and technical consulting to help maximize tire performance.

Following this, Jong Woo Kim, Vice President of Hankook Middle East & Africa division, shared global and regional perspectives on Hankook's growth, innovation, and partnerships across the continent. "East Africa represents a key growth region for Hankook. Through strategic collaboration and technical excellence, we aim to strengthen our leadership position and support partners in unlocking measurable cost savings," stated Mr. Kim.        

Hankook will continue supporting fleet partners through advanced tire solutions, training, and data-driven services designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and long-term value.

