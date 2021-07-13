Hankook Tire Partners with Challenge4 for its 'Volkswagen ID.4: Great Roadshow Through the U.S.'

Challenge4 plans to drive over 36,000-miles through the 48 contiguous U.S. states over the span of approximately 100 days from July through October. The tour will stop at more than 600 Volkswagen dealers and at various Hankook dealerships along the way, in addition to Hankook Tire's Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn.

The VW ID.4 - USA Tour will kick off on July 13, 2021, in Herndon, Va. where it will then make its way across the northern part of the country to the west coast, before traversing back across the country via a southern route to end at the VW Headquarters in Herndon, Va. on October 18. For the tour, the VW ID.4 will be fitted with Hankook Kinergy AS EV tires in the sizes 235/55R19 on the front and 255/50R19 on the rear.

"As a long-term Challenge4 supporter, Hankook is pleased to be given the opportunity to partner with them again for their tour across America," said Sooil Lee, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "Engineered specially for electric vehicles with its low rolling resistance, exceptional grip and handling and improved durability, we are confident that our Kinergy AS EV tires will stand up to the rigorous journey."

"For this journey, we require tires that will hold up to the various conditions we will face across different parts of the country," said Rainer Zietlow, driver and founder of Challenge4. "The Hankook Kinergy AS EV's low rolling resistance will enable us to charge at fewer charging stations, and its added wet grip, ability to respond to high initial acceleration, and excellent stability and handling will all be very important factors in the success of this tour."

The VW ID.4 - USA Tour can be followed via a GPS tracker map at https://vwid4-usatour.com/, starting July 13, where a GPS map will be updated every 15 minutes with the live position of the VW ID.4.

Through all of its driving events, including the VW ID.4 - USA Tour, Challenge4 donates 10 cents per each mile driven to the international non-profit organization SOS-Children's Village.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

