Hankook Tire Rolls into Opening Day with New MLB Partnership

Hankook Tire is also developing MLB-themed creative to run in its multimedia advertising, as well as a retail marketing campaign that would extend its MLB footprint beyond the ballparks and media. Through the partnership, Hankook Tire will utilize MLB marks in marketing activities, giveaways, consumer promotion and events. The company will also engage U.S. consumers through virtual advertisements behind home plate in national broadcasts during Postseason games including the League Championship Series and World Series presented by YouTube TV.

"Hankook Tire brings a real passion for baseball and a comprehensive vision to their marketing around our league, teams, and players in the U.S. and beyond," said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Commerce. "As MLB continues to grow our international activities and events, Hankook Tire demonstrates a new model for MLB partners to be able to achieve their goals of reaching millions of baseball fans not only in the U.S. but around the world."

Hankook Tire joins alongside with Barbasol, Kingsford, Mitel, Netspend, Snapple, Supercuts as the seventh new MLB sponsor that has launched a new Official Partnership with MLB since January.

"Hankook Tire is proud to serve as the official tire of Major League Baseball," said Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh. "As Hankook Tire rapidly grows its presence in the American market, we are honored to connect with America's favorite tradition – the dynamic game of baseball."

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire is emerging as a leader in the U.S. market as it revolutionizes its product cycle through aggressive marketing, innovative research and development, and dynamic sales efforts. The company recently began production at its first manufacturing plant in North America, which is located in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Tennessee Plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will produce approximately 5.5 million passenger, light truck and SUV tires each year in its first phase of production.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

