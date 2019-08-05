Hankook Tire Supports Veterans in 5th Year of Partnership With DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

The 2019 partnership was announced at DAV's 98 th National Convention on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Orlando, Fla. During the convention's opening ceremony, Hankook Tire's Senior Director of TBR Tires Rob Williams presented DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess and National Commander Dennis Nixon with the check recognizing Hankook's continued commitment to help veterans through mobility.

"At Hankook Tire, we're honored to be able to give back to veterans and their families through our longstanding partnership with DAV," said Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh. "Each year, we've been able to help even more veterans across the country. In the fifth year of our partnership, we look forward to continuing to support DAV's great work, helping bring career resources, transportation and benefit assistance services where veterans and their families need them most."

Hankook Drives Job Opportunities with DAV Career Fairs

This year, Hankook is sponsoring six DAV career fairs throughout the country. The career fairs aim to bring opportunities to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve in their local communities from companies seeking the unique traits, dedication and commitment they gain from their military service.

As part of this support, Hankook will recruit employees for its Clarksville, Tenn. plant and Nashville, Tenn. headquarters during the DAV career fair in Nashville on Sept. 5, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

DAV and Hankook Support Veterans Through Mobility

Through DAV's MSO program, DAV National Service Officers drive their "office on wheels" across the country to counsel and assist veterans, educating them and their families on the benefits and services earned in service. This program extends DAV's benefits assistance to veterans who might not be able to access it otherwise due to distance, transportation, health or other various reasons. Hankook continues its promise to help American veterans through mobility with 12 Hankook-sponsored DAV MSO stops this year. To bring DAV's claims specialists to veterans in their local communities on a national scale, Hankook partners with tire dealers and distributors across the country.

In addition, as a continuation of the 2018 partnership, Hankook recently donated a new DAV Transportation Network vehicle to help Nashville area veterans access the healthcare they earned in service to our nation. The Hankook-branded vehicle is now the only vehicle permanently stationed at Hankook's hometown Nashville Campus of the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Without the volunteer-driven vehicle providing free, reliable transportation, many ill and injured veterans wouldn't receive critical health services.

"Hankook's growing and continued support enables DAV to further support the men and women who served with reliable transportation, job fairs and professional benefits representation," said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. "Our partnership continues to strengthen going into its fifth year, and we want to sincerely thank Hankook Tire for the valuable role the company plays in helping us ensure that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, to empower them to lead high quality lives with respect and dignity."

For more information on Hankook and DAV's continued partnership, visit dav.org/hankook.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

