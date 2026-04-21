Hanky Panky® + Saalt® Named 2026 Product of the Year Winner for Revolutionary Leakproof Lace Innovation

NEW YORK and BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nationwide vote of confidence, 40,000 American shoppers have named the hanky panky+ [powered by Saalt] Thong a winner of the 2026 Product of the Year USA Award.

Determined through a national study conducted by Kantar, the collaboration was voted the top innovation in the Period Underwear category. As the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, the 'Product of the Year' red seal signifies that the most demanding critics (everyday consumers) have validated this partnership as a new benchmark for the industry.

Uniting Style and Performance

The Hanky Panky + Saalt collaboration was designed to bring together the aesthetics of luxury lingerie and the reliability of leakproof technology. By combining Hanky Panky's iconic Signature Lace® with Saalt's patented gusset technology, the teams created a "confidence panty" that remains significantly drier than the competition while maintaining a high-fashion profile.

"We're thrilled to win the Product of the Year for Hanky Panky+ [powered by Saalt] which combines Saalt's driest leakproof technology with the world's most comfortable lace underwear," said Cherie Hoeger, Saalt Co-founder & CEO. "When Hanky Panky approached us to develop a 'confidence panty' for their customers, we were excited to combine the strengths of two female-founded brands to create a ground-breaking design that would protect from all leaks while keeping women feeling comfortable, confident, and beautiful."

A Trusted Mark of Innovation

The Product of the Year red seal serves as a trusted guide for shoppers looking to identify top trendsetting products that feature thoughtful design and proven quality. For the Hanky Panky + Saalt thong, this award validates its position as a consumer-endorsed solution that empowers women in every phase of life.

"Together, we're bridging timeless craftsmanship with innovative leak technology," added Hoeger.

The award-winning hanky panky+ [powered by Saalt] Thong is available for purchase at saalt.com and hankypanky.com. For more information on the 2026 Product of the Year winners, visit Product of the Year USA.

Winner Period Underwear category. Survey of 40,000 people by Kantar.

About Saalt

Saalt is a women-owned consumer brand that creates reusable menstrual cups, discs, and leak proof underwear that replace pads and tampons with sustainable alternatives that are better for our bodies and planet. As a certified B Corp, Saalt works to end period poverty through its 1% give-back mission, donating over 150,000 products in 56 countries and funding 1.3M days of school for girls.

About Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky is a New York-based premium lingerie brand, famous for inventing "The World's Most Comfortable Thong®." For over 40 years, Hanky Panky has been a leader in American-made intimate apparel, known for its iconic signature lace and inclusive fit.

SOURCE Saalt