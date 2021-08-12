Hanky Panky Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Legendary Thong

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanky Panky, the female-founded and led intimates and sleepwear brand known for The World's Most Comfortable Thong®, announces an all-encompassing rebrand, as well as the launch of a limited-edition Decades Collection in celebration of this milestone anniversary.

Hanky Panky

To mark the monumental occasion, Hanky Panky is rolling out a new brand image, which includes a fresh logo design, a robust marketing campaign, the launch of an exclusive retro Decades Collection and provides a glimpse into the company's plans for continued growth and expansion in the years to come.

"We are pleased to celebrate the 35th anniversary of our iconic 4811 thong, known globally as the Signature Lace Thong," said Brenda Berger, Co-CEO of Hanky Panky. "To mark this momentous occasion, we're thrilled to share a new creative direction that reflects our unique position in the market, with rebranded campaigns, a carefully redesigned logo that signifies the brand's evolution and initiatives that invite consumers to be a part of our next chapter."

The multi-layered and comprehensive rebrand, executed in partnership with Brandsisters, represents the next evolution for the brand. This new direction includes:

New logo that reflects today's culture and target consumer

New refreshed website built with an enhanced consumer experience in mind

New creative direction for all campaigns moving forward that reflects Hanky Panky's continued focus on confidence and self-expression

The new creative direction also highlights Hanky Panky's ongoing commitment to inclusive sizing and styles, across lace, eco-cotton and sustainably-made microfiber, which remain reflected through the diversity of the brand's models, influencers and real-life fans.

Hanky Panky will debut their all-new 'Cult of Comfort' platform, while continuing to use real women as models in every seasonal campaign. The platform will serve as a fresh, consumer-oriented initiative that celebrates loyal consumers who already love the brand, while also welcoming the next generation of Hanky Panky brand devotees.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Hanky Panky is launching their latest capsule collection, the Decades Collection. The limited-edition collection commemorates the rich history of the brand's iconic 4811 thong. The 4811 thong was the first truly comfortable thong in the market and established the brand as lace experts. The Decades Collection includes four new prints inspired by the most iconic fashion moments from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. The collection will be sold as singles or as a four-pack with the full assortment of patterns. The unique 1980's inspired packaging is made from an innovative tree free and plastic free material.

The anniversary marks the latest moment in Hanky Panky's history of ever-increasing growth on a global scale. While known for innovative materials, pioneering designs crafted with comfort and quality at the forefront, and bright, bold colors, consumers can expect to see even more expansion from the powerhouse intimates brand. The entire product portfolio is made with Hanky Panky's signature combination of fit calibration and quality which has been core to the brand's comfort-oriented lace offerings.

About Hanky Panky

In 1977, when designer Gale Epstein transformed a hand-embroidered cotton handkerchief into a bra and panty set for her friend, Lida Orzeck, Hanky Panky was born. In 1986, Gale created a thong that achieved the unimaginable; it could not be felt. Women, liberated by its nothingness, told friends, mothers, sisters, daughters, creating a cult following. Today, one of our thongs sells every ten seconds globally. Hanky Panky is loved by celebrities and stylists, sold in over 70 countries and relied upon by millions of fans. Popularity has never changed us, we're rooted in integrity and ethics, loyal to people and planet.

We've been behind women since 1977, and just like our undies, we're staying put.

SOURCE Hanky Panky