Hanky Panky Partners with Pantone to Introduce a Limited Edition Collection to Debut for the Holiday Season

Embracing the most nostalgic fashion moments from the 2000s, the exclusive assortment includes Hanky Panky's World's Most Comfortable Thong® in both low rise and original rise fits. Each colorway represents a Pantone Color of the Year selection from 2000's PANTONE 15-4020 Cerulean to 2024's PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. Crafted to mimic the body's natural movement, the classic Signature Lace™ material provides a comfortable feel, allowing wearers to revel in the wonder years while feeling sexy, supported, and timeless. This limited-edition collaboration takes you on a journey through time while allowing you to express yourself colorfully in the present.

"We are so proud to collaborate with Pantone, the global industry leader in color trends, on a collection that celebrates the defining fashion moments of the 2000s through their iconic Pantone Color of the Year program," says Brenda Berger, CEO of Hanky Panky. "We've been making the world's most comfortable and best-selling thongs since 1977, and we can't wait for shoppers to experience these vibrant, joyful new colors for themselves and as fresh holiday gifts."

The Hanky Panky x Pantone Color of the Year collection comes in three different assortments – single thongs ($27), a 10-thong variety pack ($280), and a 27-thong variety pack ($756) – with a one-size option that fits sizes 4-14. Like a modern-day advent calendar, the 10-thong or 27-thong variety pack are perfect, luxurious gifts to give a loved one as you patiently count down to the holidays! Sold on HankyPanky.com and in Hanky Panky stores, the collection will also be available at Nordstrom.com, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and Shopbop.

"Partnering with Hanky Panky offers a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the past 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year, showcasing the journey from 2000 to present and highlighting how color reflects and influences society and global culture," added Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute™. "It's exciting to see our Pantone Color of the Year selections continue to resonate and remain relevant, even decades later. In today's era of Y2K nostalgia, this collaboration is a delightful walk down memory lane and a unique holiday gift for yourself or someone special."

Hanky Panky is a premium underwear and lingerie brand best known for its iconic lace thong. Founded in 1977 by Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck, the company remains dedicated to its mission to uplift women and provide comfort they can count on, silhouettes for every mood and a fit that always feels good. Hanky Panky products are sold in over 70 countries and their signature thong is sold at a rate of one every 10 seconds. The company proudly supports U.S. manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.hankypanky.com.

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories.

Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook , and LinkedIn .

