Hankyung.com introduces: A noteworthy Korean vegan skincare brand: ASNO lifts off in US market through Amazon

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASNO is a vegan beauty brand which has a concept of protecting animals in Arctic and Antarctica, which are endangered due to environmental pollution. Its products formulated with non-irritating, natural, vegan and active ingredients. They are free of harmful ingredients such as allergenic and comedogenic ingredients. Furthermore, ASNO supports 100% vegan beauty (cruelty-free) and use sustainable materials for packaging. For now, they have hypoallergenic vegan sheet mask called 'Rescue Squad' and daily skincare products for sensitive skin 'Everlasting Youth Preserve Cream' 'Multi-Vitamin Gentle Purifying Cleanser' 'Vital Greens 80 Calming Toner' 'A.C.E Cleansing Oil'.

Photo: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/products.jpg

ASNO is actively expanding its overseas exports, driven by the growing global interest in K-beauty. Starting with the Beauty World Japan in Osaka in 2023, ASNO participated in KCON JAPAN in 2024, securing over $200,000 worth of export contracts in Japan sole. In mid-September, the brand also took part in the "2024 Seoul K-Beauty Pop-up Store" held in Dubai, not only promoting the brand but also showcasing its products. Additionally, from October 29, ASNO participated in the "2024 Korea Business Expo Vienna" held in Vienna, Austria, and successfully completed the event. Following these international ventures, the company has been actively exporting to the Czech Republic and Slovakia through KOTRA's Prague trade office, marking its continued global presence.

Photo: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/Seoung-Min-Song-CEO-of-ASNO.jpg

Seoung Min Song, CEO of ASNO, stated, "By participating in the Dubai pop-up store and the Korea Business Expo Vienna, we received various offers to enter both online and offline distribution channels. It was a great opportunity to expand into new markets and further promotion of the brand. In addition, we recently launched our product in Amazon. I am very excited to present our brand to potential customers in America." He continued, "We will make every effort to ensure that ASNO becomes a beloved K-beauty brand not only in Asia but also in Europe and the Americas."

