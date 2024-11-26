Hankyung.com introduces: ES Technology, the only domestic manufacturer of electric lift, increase the efficiency of specialized equipment such as medical devices and cooperative robots

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a company that presents ergonomic systems to the industry with the vision of "a company that pursues a convenient life for mankind through automation." Based on more than 24 years of accumulated experience and know-how, it is the only electric lift manufacturing company in Korea that provides the highest-quality electric cylinder and electric lift.

Photo: ES Technology, which provides customized services using electric cylinders of various sizes and small controllers.

Currently, electric lifts and electric cylinders are the main technologies to provide efficiency to the industry. Embedding encoders, hall sensors, and position sensors inside the product created an automated system linked to various control systems. It selects customized motors and drivers to develop and supply electric lifts on demand that meet customers' various needs.

In the meantime, through cooperation with domestic and foreign collaborative robot manufacturers, it has produced achievements that contribute to the industry, such as palletizing collaborative robots and developing electric lifts for various tasks, electric lifts for human use for display manufacturers, and a dental panoramic X-ray system.

One of the great competitiveness of the company's products is the antenna-type "Telescopic Lifting Column," in which the body overlaps in several stages. ES Technology's electric lift technology is increasing its efficiency by providing customized products in fields such as factory automation, collaborative robots, X-ray devices, and smart farms.

In the field of collaborative robots, a customized control methodology was presented to complete technological advancement in which the driving units such as motors, drivers, and controllers were fused with collaborative robots. In this process, it is possible to respond to all communication standards by optimizing communication specifications according to users by applying a driver suitable for each robot manufacturer. In addition, thousands of its lifts are applied annually to dental panoramic X-ray devices. Recently, electric lifts have been installed in various Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles(AGV).

Photo: Participating in the 2024 Smart Factory+Automation World exhibition is demonstrating the application of cooperative robots to electric lifts.

ES Technology has also participated in overseas exhibitions and is spreading its name not only domestically but also abroad. It participated in the Düsseldorf International Medical Device Exhibition (MEDICA 2024) in Germany and then will participate in the Cologne International Dental Equipment Show (IDS 2025) in Germany and the Hannover Industrial Fair (HANNOVER MESS 2025) in Germany in March and April 2025 to showcase electric lifts that can be applied to various specialized equipment such as medical devices and collaborative robots.

By participating in overseas exhibitions, we set a goal of targeting the global market and exporting overseas as a priority by cooperating with various overseas manufacturers.

