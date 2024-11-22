Hankyung.com introduces: Phigolf, A Unique Golf Experience for Family and Friends

The Surge in Popularity of Home Golf Simulators

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigolf is a home golf simulator developed by Phinetworks Ltd., a South Korean company founded in 2008 by CEO Kim Young-hoon. Drawing on extensive experience, Kim launched Golf Navi, a GPS-based automatic golf navigation app, in 2013 as a premium partner of Samsung. This collaboration enhanced Phigolf's brand recognition by providing Samsung users with an improved golf experience. In 2017, Phigolf was launched, integrating the WGT (World Golf Tour) platform through a licensing agreement with Topgolf (now concluded) and currently partnering with TruGolf Inc. to offer the E6 golf platform.

https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/image01-3.jpg

Photo: Phigolf Product Package

Phigolf is user-friendly; simply download the app to your smartphone, and it automatically connects to a dedicated smart sensor via Bluetooth for effortless use.

The newly launched World Tour mode allows users to experience over 38,000 golf courses around the world. Players can search for their desired golf courses or receive recommendations for the ten nearest courses to their current location.

Unleash the excitement of Speed Golf with Phigolf, proudly certified as an official trainer by the U.S. Speed Golf Association. In this mode, golfers swing from the tee box and then sprint to where the ball lands, taking their next shot as quickly as possible.

Phigolf's online game mode lets up to four players join in the fun. Connect with friends to play together, or challenge new opponents by adding them as friends. You can also participate in Phigolf tournaments and compete with players worldwide.

Even those unfamiliar with golf can join in the fun with the casual mini-game Crazy Birdie. Players swing to launch a bird far enough to knock down buildings, making it a delightful activity for the whole family.

Phigolf is compatible with TruGolf Inc.'s E6 Golf game, offering users a free trial upon registration (available for iOS customers only). Players can use the Phigolf swing stick or attach a sensor to their own clubs to connect with the app. With E6 CONNECT, users can enjoy 47 courses and a variety of mini-games.

Phigolf is not just a one player; it's designed for enjoyment with family and friends. It makes an ideal gift for holiday parties or special occasions. Gifting Phigolf to fitness enthusiasts or loved ones provides a new way to bond and create lasting memories together.

https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/image02-3.jpg

Photo: Play golf anytime, anywhere with Phigolf

Phigolf has been recognized as a best-selling product in the golf category on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, and has been featured as a "Must-Have Gift." The brand has also garnered attention from notable media outlets such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fox5 TV, and the golf magazine MyGolfSpy.

In the age of smart golf, Phigolf provides an effortless and fun way for everyone to enjoy the game. It's the perfect gift that brings joy and unforgettable moments to family and friends.

SOURCE Hankyung.com