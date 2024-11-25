Hankyung.com introduces: RGT Accelerates Global Expansion of SIRBOT targeting North America, Europe, and Emerging Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RGT (Robot Global Team), a leading South Korean service robotics solutions company, has initiated a significant global market expansion with its AI-driven autonomous serving robot, SIRBOT. In a global serving robot market predominantly occupied by Chinese products, RGT is leveraging its distinctive technological prowess and multifunctional capabilities to enhance its competitiveness and accelerate its international market penetration.

Photo: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/RGT_SIRBOT.jpg

SIRBOT is a versatile service robot capable of fully autonomous navigation without markers, incorporating 79 patented technologies. It transcends basic serving functions to include ordering, payment processing, and advertising and marketing solutions. The recently launched 'Retail type' has garnered attention for its deployment in major South Korean hypermarkets, where it is utilized by global produce brands and large food companies for product promotion and advertising. This model features 29-inch LCD screens on all four sides, enabling multimedia advertising and audio playback, functioning as a mobile marketing solution that supports promotional activities while in motion.

Furthermore, the SIRBOT Retail Model analyzes advertising effectiveness using data collected during operation and provides real-time information to enhance store operational efficiency. An RGT spokesperson stated, "The SIRBOT Retail type is a service robot optimized for hypermarket environments, offering customers a unique experience." They added, "SIRBOT is currently operational in 12 countries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, and the UAE, serving various sectors such as the food and beverage industry, hypermarkets, shopping complexes, and sports facilities."

RGT is intensifying its efforts to penetrate the North American market, currently negotiating additional deployments with global brands in the United States. The company has already obtained European CE certification and recently participated in 'IFA 2024' in Germany, actively preparing for expansion into the European market as well. Additionally, RGT is in the process of finalizing deployment contracts in new markets, including Brazil and Venezuela.

"Through continuous technological innovation, we are developing various specialized models," RGT announced. "We aim to establish 2025 as a pivotal year for expanding our overseas sales ratio, targeting growth in the global market."

SOURCE Hankyung.com